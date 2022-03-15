Disney+ has revealed the first official trailer for Ms. Marvel, which tees up the arrival of a fan-favorite comics character in her own solo series as a part of the MCU's Phase Four. The show stars newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, an ordinary teenager from Jersey City who writes her own fanfiction (mostly about her idol Captain Marvel) and eventually finds herself the recipient of unexpected powers. The six-episode TV series is slated to premiere on Disney+ on June 8.

The first trailer gives us an illustrative crash course into the mind of Kamala Khan, who seems to spend a lot of her time with her head in the clouds, daydreaming about becoming her favorite superhero or privately harboring a crush on a boy she likes. Of course, just when Kamala decides she needs to return to reality again is when she ends up on the receiving end of incredible powers; however, it looks as if their origin has been tweaked a little from the comics, with Kamala able to create and harness energy instead of changing her size or being able to stretch her limbs.

Production on the Disney+ series concluded back in May of 2021, and we also got the exciting confirmation earlier that same month that Kamala would be making an appearance in Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, with the "S" from the official Ms. Marvel logo showing up in the Marvels version when the title was officially revealed. In addition to Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, the superhero sequel will also feature another Marvel in Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, who made her debut in Disney+ show WandaVision last year.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Ms. Marvel' Set Photos Offer First Look at Marvel Hero's Live-Action Costume

In addition to Vellani, Ms. Marvel also stars Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Kamala's older brother Amir, Matt Lintz as Kamala's best friend Bruno Carrelli, Rish Shah as Kamran, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer, and Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur as Kamala's parents. Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Alyy Khan, and Alysia Reiner have been cast in roles that are as of now unknown. Additional casting was recently announced earlier this week, with Marvel's Runaways alum and Overwatch voice actress Anjali Bhimani also joining the series.

Bisha K. Ali serves as head writer and executive producer along with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Victoria Alonso. Co-executive producers are Sana Amanat and Brad Winderbaum. Directors for the season are Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon.

Ms. Marvel will premiere on Disney+ with a total of six episodes on June 8. Watch the first trailer below:

'Ms. Marvel' Casts ‘Runaways’ Alum Anjali Bhimani in Recurring Role The voice of Symmetra joins the story of Kamala Khan.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Carly Lane (426 Articles Published) Carly Lane is an Atlanta-based writer who considers herself a lifelong Star Wars fan, newbie Trekker, diehard romance reader, nascent horror lover, and Wynonna Earp live-tweeter. She is a former contributing editor for SYFY FANGRRLS and has also written for Nerdist, Teen Vogue, Den of Geek, Motherboard, The Toast and elsewhere around the Internet. More From Carly Lane