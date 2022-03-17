Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani reacted to the Marvel Cinematic Universe series' first trailer, thanking fans for the support. Vellani will play Kamala Khan in the upcoming series, a teenager fascinated by superheroes who becomes a protector of Earth after gaining her own superpowers.

Using her Twitter account, Vellani published a video where she underlines how happy she is about Ms. Marvel finally being presented to the public. At the beginning of this week, Disney+ unveiled the first trailer for Ms. Marvel, teasing an emotional MCU story about a teenager becoming one of the superheroes she worships. Vellani has tears in her eyes in the video, and we can see she’s just exploding with the joy of joining the MCU. To record the video, Vellani also decided to wear the Nano Gauntlet, the technological weapon built by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), to reverse the effects of Thano’s Snap in Avengers: Endgame. In Vellani’s words:

"I would just like to thank everyone for watching the trailer. The response has been incredible and I'm very excited to finally have shared Kamala with the world. She felt like my little secret for the longest time. And now it's real and it looks real. It's crazy."

While the plot of Ms. Marvel is still unknown, the series will lead to the Captain Marvel theatrical sequel, now officially named The Marvels. The movie is set to bring back Larson as Captain Marvel, Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Monica is the daughter of Captain Marvel’s oldest friends, and she just got her MCU superpowers as part of the events of WandaVision.

Besides Vellani, Ms. Marvel's will also introduce Aramis Knight as a vigilante named Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Kamala's older brother Amir Khan, and Matt Lintz as Kamala's best friend Bruno Carrelli. Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur also appear as Kamala's parents. The series cast also includes Rish Shah, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Alysia Reiner, Fawad Khan, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Alyy Khan, and Anjali Bhimani. Ms. Marvel is led by creator and head writer Bisha K. Ali, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing as well as Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon.

Ms. Marvel is set to debut on Disney+ on June 8. Check out Vellani’s original tweet below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ms. Marvel:

Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home -- that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

