If you have been trying to keep up with Marvel's latest projects you know that the next few years are going to be a busy time. There is a flood of new Marvel movies and shows coming out such as She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel but importantly there is a movie planned in 2023 titled The Marvels. As indicated by the title we can expect to see Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, possibly Teyonah Parris as Monica Rameau, and the protagonist of Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan as played by actress Iman Vellani. That means that this show is certainly something of an origin story, but one that is going to have a quick and immediate impact on some of the cinematic elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universes Phase 4 projects. So without further ado, here's everything we know about Ms. Marvel including the streaming details, trailers, release date, and more.

Image via Marvel Studios

Related:Upcoming Marvel TV Shows: Here's What Will Be Streaming on Disney Plus

The show is slated to premiere on June 8, 2022, and will have a total of six episodes. These episodes are expected to release in weekly releases through July 13. It should be noted that this is only for the United States, with other countries having different release schedules. So far, all information points to countries like Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom having the same weekly release dates but Pakistan will be having a cinematic release of the series in two-episode sequences.

As for where to watch the series, Disney+ is the only place to go to watch the show in the US. The series is expected to be released on Disney+ affiliates in countries where the service is not available.

Watch the Ms. Marvel Trailer

Currently, we have three different trailers that have been released for the Ms. Marvel show. The first is a 1:20 sizzle reel that was released on December 10, 2020. This was followed by a full-length trailer that is 1:47 released on March 15, 2022. The sizzle reel is very much about the cast and the directing characters than it is the actual footage of the show. We see almost none of the actual show being done and not even a hint of what Ms. Marvel's powers are (or if they reflect their comic book counterpart). But the next trailer does gives us a lot more details. Check out the full-length trailer above.

As you can tell from this trailer, the show is very much from the perspective of a high schooler with some comic-esque word bubbles around people. We also finally get a solid look at the bracelets that give Kamala her powers and her using her “cosmic” powers as she describes them. There are several important differences from the typical depiction of Ms. Marvel. In the comics, she physically shapeshifts instead of projecting cosmic energy as seen in the trailer. With the MCU taking some liberties with this part of the base material, it does raise some questions about what else may be different for the upcoming series versus the comics. The latest teaser was released on May 8, 2022, and you can check it out here:

Related:'Ms. Marvel' Poster Calls Upon Comic Book Nostalgia

Who Is in the Cast of Ms. Marvel?

Image via Disney+

As previously mentioned we have Iman Vellani cast as the main character Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) and she will be joined by Saagar Shaikh as Kamala's brother Amir Khan. They will also be joined by experienced actor Aramis Knight as Red Dagger / Kareem. Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapoor will play Kamala’s parents, Muneeba Khan and Yusuf Khan. Zenobia has acted in the TV series The Affair and Mohan is a well-experienced actor with more than 70 credits to his name starting from as early as 1979. The cast list also includes Matt Lintz as Kamala's best friend Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kamran, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer, Adaku Ononogbo as Fariha, Laith Nakli as Sheikh Abdullah, and Travina Springer as Amir's wife Tyesha Hillman.

Additionally, Fawad Khan, Arian Moayed, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Nimra Bucha, Alyy Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Anjali Bhimani, and Farhan Akhtar have been cast in as-yet-undisclosed roles. Many of the cast members are younger and thus newer faces to the scene. Even most of the more experienced actors are not well-known faces, so this may be a break-out series for many of the characters, especially with the extreme likelihood that many of these characters will be featured in the upcoming movie The Marvels.

Related:New ‘Ms. Marvel’ Set Images Tease Eerily Familiar Evil Drones

What Do We Know About the Plot of Ms. Marvel?

Image via Marvel Studios

As per Marvel’s official description, Ms. Marvel "[will focus] on fan-favorite Kamala Khan - a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe, Kamala has a special affinity for Super Heroes, particularly Captain Marvel. However, Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school — that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to."

In terms of what we know from the comics, Ms. Marvel has a powerful connection to her family, with the bracelets that give her powers coming from her grandmother. This family connection is also one of the key struggles that Kamala experiences as she struggles to balance being a high schooler, a good daughter, and a superhero.

What Is the Future of the Ms. Marvel Series?

As of right now, the most obvious future for the cast and storyline of the upcoming show is the MCU movie The Marvels and we've already seen some exciting teases for the 2023 movie. That hasn’t stopped speculation about the future of the series on the small screen. This speculation was helped by the release of an image by one of the crew members of the show that suggested that this season is just Season 1. This has caused some people to assume there would be a Season 2, and as that photo has been taken down, there may be some merit to this guess. But for now we will just have to settle for the movie and hope to get more of this interesting show later down the line.

Hot Show Summer - All the TV Series to Watch This Summer

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Ethan Arbuckle (17 Articles Published) Ethan Arbuckle is a freelance writer for Collider. Currently, he is pursuing his master's degree in Communication at Abilene Christain University. He is happily married and soon will be adding a new member to his family. When he isn't studying or writing he is a nerd at heart who loves all things Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel and can occasionally make room for DC. More From Ethan Arbuckle

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe