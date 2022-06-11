Marvel introduced the world to their newest hero, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) with the debut of Ms. Marvel on Disney+. The show tells the story of a young New Jersey girl who is trying to balance fitting in at school with her friends Bruno (Matt Lintz) and Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher), pressure from her traditional parents (Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapoor) to be the perfect daughter, and newly found superpowers that rival those of her favorite character, Captain Marvel.

The first episode of the show demonstrated how fragile of a balance this will be for Kamala. Being a teenager is complicated enough without the responsibility of saving the world on your shoulders.

But who exactly is Kamala saving the world from?

On the surface it may appear that Kamala's biggest foe is every teenager's greatest obstacle: high school life. Whether she is getting hit by balls in gym class or bumping into other students walking up the school stairs, Kamala is having a difficult time finding her place in school. Add to that, the idea that her very traditional Pakistani mother expects her to be the perfect, obedient, daughter who should get her head out of the clouds, and Kamala seems to be battling upstream.

However, in the post credits scene of episode one, the audience is introduced to a familiar face, Agent Cleary (Arian Moayed) of the Department of Damage Control, first introduced to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home. One of Cleary's co-workers, Agent Deever (Alysia Reiner) alerts Cleary to an incident involving Kamala at Avengers-Con, and his instructions are simple: "Bring her in." The last time we saw Cleary and Damage Control he was making life difficult for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and it looks like he's about to have another teenager led case on his hands.

Though he doesn't make an appearance in Episode 1, the trailer for the show did reveal another important villain in the Ms. Marvel universe. This villain comes in the form of Kamala's high school crush, Kamran (Rish Shah) who also just happens to be an inhuman capable of transferring his energy into objects, making them explode. In the comics, the two would first become friends, before Kamran turns on her, making him someone to keep an eye out for in the series.

Based on the casting of the series and lightning fast appearance in the trailer, there is one other potential villain to look out for in Ms. Marvel, Kareem aka Red Dagger (Aramis Knight). Kamala and Kareem have a complicated history in comics, as both rivals and as love interests for each other. Red Dagger is more of an anti-hero than outright villain, so his portrayal in the Disney + show is still a mystery.

Despite whom is lurking in the shadows, Ms. Marvel has already established Kamala and the Khan family as an important part of the next phase of the MCU.

