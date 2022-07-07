Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel.

Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) great-grandmother, Aisha, was first mentioned back in Ms. Marvel Episode 2 and there has been an air of mystery surrounding the character ever since. The latest episode of the Disney+ series finally delved into her story and answered questions about how she pertains to Kamala's arc. As it turns out, she's a Djinn who has become trapped in our dimension, but it's here where she has met a loving family and seems to have no desire to leave. This causes a huge feud with Najma, another Djinn, who feels betrayed by Aisha. Kamala, who has been sent back to this time by Najma, then has to witness her great-grandmother die, but as she dies she manages to send her powers into the bangles, and we see Kamala gain her powers. The story is emotional, yet action-packed and Aisha is a welcomed addition to the cast of Ms Marvel. But who portrays her so powerfully?

Aisha is played by Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat. This is Hayat's first appearance on American television, so you'd be forgiven for not recognizing her, but back in Pakistan she has enjoyed an incredibly successful career. She has won numerous awards for her performances, including the prestigious Lux Style Award for her portrayal of Laila in Kami Reh Gaee. The prestigious award has cemented her place amongst the most respected actresses in Pakistan. This reputation is enhanced further by her leading roles in some of the most successful films in Pakistani cinema history, including Actor in Law (2016), Chhalawa (2019), and Load Wedding, for which she also won the Lux Style Award for in 2018. Hayat is already well acquainted with the director of this week's Ms. Marvel, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, as the two have previously collaborated in the animated film 3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors.

As mentioned, Aisha has a pivotal role in Ms Marvel, since it was her powers that led to Kamala gaining her powers, the basis for the whole series. But where did she come from? Aisha was a being from the Light Dimension who was exiled to Earth. She was sent here with four other beings, including Najma, and they formed the ClanDestines, the group Aisha would later "betray," favoring her newfound love with Hasan (Fawad Khan), who she met after fleeing to Bombay. The two had a baby, Sana, who would go on to become Kamala's grandmother. But first, Kamala herself saved Sana by getting her on the train to safety. It's all a bit of a time-bending, dimension crossing storyline that can be a bit confusing, but it all serves as a well fleshed-out plot that enhances Ms Marvel's status as a tale of an interconnected family, choosing love over all.

Despite this being Hayat's first acting appearance on American television, her previous success and standing as one of the most respected Pakistani actresses in the business has helped her land a vital role in one of the hottest shows streaming today.

We're not sure if we'll see Aisha appear in the final episode of Ms Marvel when it drops on Wednesday, July 15, but her appearance is definitely one that will be remembered.