MTV was the channel to watch in the ‘90s. MTV didn't follow trends; it created them, serving as a tastemaker for high schoolers and college students camped in front of their televisions. Not satisfied with anointing rock stars and boy bands into pop-music royalty, MTV began producing animation.

There were no expectations of what a cartoon short or animated series would look like or have to say, other than to uphold the gold standard of cool that MTV worked so hard to achieve. Overnight, a group of lucky artists and creatives were given the chance to have their work seen by the future generation of consumers with no directive to color within the lines. From unique superhero adaptations to an experimental showcase of shorts, these are the best MTV animated shows from the ‘90s.

10 'The Brothers Grunt' (1994)

Created by Danny Antonucci

Unsettling but original, The Brothers Grunt was one of the more boundary-pushing cartoons of the MTV animation era. Created by Danny Autonucci, the mind behind Ed, Ed, and Eddy, The Brothers Grunt featured five cadaver mutant-looking brothers who went on unusual and offbeat adventures. An overarching narrative is that the five brothers are on constant search for the sixth brother, Perry. The series ran for four seasons and produced more than 40 episodes, although not all made it to air.

"The unconventional style and tone of The Brothers Grunt speaks to the level of freedom MTV was giving their artists during the ‘90s."

The Brothers Grunt is not an attractive show, not that it needs to be. The unconventional style and tone of The Brothers Grunt speaks to the level of freedom MTV was giving their artists during the ‘90s. There are hints of Ed, Ed, and Eddy in The Brothers Grunt, but the adventures of the five Grunt brothers tend to linger on gross-out visual or harsher imagery. The reviews are generally negative for the series, citing the general appearance of the show's animation, with it sitting at a 3.0 out of 10 on IMDB.

9 'Station Zero' (1999)

Created by Tramp Daly

The short-lived animated series, Station Zero followed four teens as they produced and starred in a public-access television show, Live from the Bronx. Episodes would see the teens watch and critique hip-hop music videos much like Beavis and Butt-Head did on their show. The similarity was not an accident, as Station Zero was conceived to fill the same role for hip-hop that Beavis and Butt-Head did for rock and heavy metal.

"Station Zero had a decent premise and could have had a longer run with more time to grow..."

Of all the animated series from the ‘90s era of MTV, Station Zero is the least preserved, with barely a mention of it alongside the other series of its time. Now bordering on being lost media, fans of Station Zero are unable to find full episodes in any form. Possibly an unfortunate victim of program shifting, Station Zero had a decent premise and could have had a longer run with more time to grow. Timing was not in the series' favor and Station Zero was canceled after one season.

8 'The Head' (1994)

Created by Eric Fogel

A satire of sci-fi B movies and superhero sensibilities, The Head was one of MTV's more odd animated series. Soft-spoken trade school student Jim (Jason Candler) wakes up one morning to find his head enlarged to roughly twice the size of his body. Quickly, Jim learns that Roy (Candler), a purple alien, has taken residence inside his head as he needs a place to live while working to fight off an alien threat to civilization known as Ray (Eric Fogel).

"The Head received a fair amount of positive attention as an eye-catching example of the experimental risks MTV was prepared to take..."

The Head showcases a style of offbeat animation that instills a feeling of unease. The background music cues a lingering sense of dread while Jim copes with his new cranial host. Adding to the bizarre is Jim's detached reaction as he watches Roy exit his head and dispatch would-be assailants for the first time. The Head received a fair amount of positive attention as an eye-catching example of the experimental risks MTV was prepared to take in building its animation division.

7 'The Maxx' (1995)

Created by Sam Keith and Bill Messner-Loebs

Based on the comic book created by Sam Keith, The Maxx was a groundbreaking animated superhero entry to join MTV’s lineup. The series followed The Maxx (Michael Haley), a large, menacing purple superhero intent on protecting the streets from violent crime. The Maxx is lost between two worlds-- the city he sleeps in the alleys of and the lush fantasy world he dominates as a conquering warrior. A constant between both is his social worker Julie (Glynnis Talken), who he is determined to protect and be close to.

"...the sprawling urban decay the series is set in invites comparisons to the HBO animated series, Spawn."

Dark and brooding, the animation has a gritty style that is reminiscent of movies like Heavy Metal, while the sprawling urban decay the series is set in invites comparisons to the HBO animated series, Spawn. The Maxx was notable for its approach to animation, choosing to swap styles of animation from scene-to-scene to show a shift in perspective. The Maxx only lasted for 13 episodes, but the impact the series made on future artists and storytellers has continued for decades.

6 'Aeon Flux' (1991-1995)

Created by Peter Chung

One of the more recognizable properties from MTV’s ‘90s era of animation, Aeon Flux featured a dark dystopian world of totalitarianism and power struggles. A lone instrument of salvation, Aeon Flux (Denise Poirier) is an assassin working to shift the rule between warring states, Monica and Bregna. What Aeon lacks in clothes she makes up for with talents like hand-to-hand combat and acrobatics. Her skills will come in handy, as the odds are stacked against her thanks to the cunning moves of her nemesis and occasional lover, Trevor Goodchild (John Rafter Lee).

Aeon Flux caught the attention of viewers when it debuted, in no small part due to the overt sexuality and the unique art used for the character design. The gritty violence and serious tone made it one of the rare cartoons that was presented as a drama and not a comedy like so many of Aeon Flux's contemporaries. The continued interest in Aeon Flux led to a live-action film of the same name in 2005 starring Charlize Theron as Aeon.

Aeon Flux

5 'Downtown' (1999-2000)

Created by Chris Prynoski

A deeply revered cult favorite, Downtown tells the story of Alex Henson (Gregory Gilmore) as he makes his way through early adulthood living in New York City. Helping him through his days are his younger sister Chaka (Leyora Zuberman) and his best friend, Jen (Tammy Lang). Fans of director Richard Linklater’s films, such as Dazed and Confused, would enjoy the relaxed and intimate style of Downtown’s approach to storytelling.

"The voice acting is superb and naturalistic, like you’re overhearing a conversation and not watching a produced script."

The writing of Downtown is sharp and natural, finding its humor naturally within conversations without making detours for jokes. The voice acting is superb and naturalistic, like you’re overhearing a conversation and not watching a produced script. All of this paired with a stylized and beautiful art style makes it all the more heartbreaking the show had such a short life before it was canceled after one season. Even an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Animated Program couldn’t give Downtown a stay of execution, so only 13 episodes of the animated series exist.

4 'Liquid Television' (1991-1994)

Created by Japhet Asher

One of the most influential animation programs MTV ever aired, Liquid Television, was a showcase like no other. Rapid-fire and irreverent, Liquid Television was a series of animated shorts that would range from hand-drawn style to stop-motion and everything in between. Liquid Television was credited with giving the start to series like Beavis and Butt-Head and Aeon Flux, demonstrating how valuable the animation variety show was to developing new voices and artists.

Liquid Television was ahead of its time, with a fast-paced presentation style akin to swiping through TikTok videos at lightning speeds. Shows like Robot Chicken had to take at least some level of inspiration from the format, where sketches end abruptly offering no tease to the next. With shorts that would border on the comically grotesque, Liquid Television left no medium or topic untouched, and would likely do well if reintroduced to modern audiences. The series did enjoy a brief revival in 2013, but Liquid Television is overdue for another opportunity to give new artists a platform to be discovered.

3 'Celebrity Deathmatch' (1998-2007)

Created by Eric Fogel & Gordon Barnett

When Johnny Gomez (Maurice Schlafer) and Nick Diamond (Len Maxwell) appeared on the screen, it could only mean one thing– celebrity feuds were about to be settled... to the death! Celebrity Death Match was a breakout hit for MTV, taking the simple formula of cartoonish mayhem and applying it to the popular celebrities often dropping by MTV Studios. A fun, satirical interpretation of wrestling and other combat sports, Celebrity Death Match used claymation to recreate stars getting inside the ring to indulge their most violent celebrity arch-nemesis.

The first season would see fantasy battles like Arnold Schwarzenegger vs Sylvester Stallone and director Spike Lee take on Quentin Tarantino. The popularity of Celebrity Deathmatch would lead to the licensing of a video game that appeared on all home consoles at the time of its release. Viewers hungry for more clay bloodshed (or is it clayshed?) carried the animated comedy to four seasons in its original run, followed by a revival a few years later that went on for two more seasons.

Celebrity Deathmatch

rent

*Availability in US

2 'Beavis and Butt-Head' (1993-2011)

Created by Mike Judge

Rude, destructive, and clueless, Beavis and Butt-Head was a game changer for MTV when the animated series came out. Created by Mike Judge, Beavis and Butt-Head followed teen burnouts Beavis and his best friend Butt-Head (both voiced by Judge) as they found new ways to be a nuisance to the residents of Highland, Texas. Episodes would see the duo wander around their neighborhood causing trouble, interspersed with Beavis and Butt-Head talking over music videos from the comfort of their couch.

It’s not completely clear if Beavis and Butt-Head were the voice of the generation, or if the generation started speaking like Beavis and Butt-Head, but either way, it was impossible to walk the halls of a high school in the mid-'90s and not hear the vacant laugh the duo were known for. Beavis and Butt-Head became the unofficial brand mascot for MTV, becoming the most popular series on the network and eventually receiving a feature film called Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. The series holds such a place in the heart of ‘90s kids that it was rebooted on Paramount+ in 2022.

1 'Daria' (1997-2002)

Created by Glenn Eichler & Susie Lewis

A spin-off of the mega-popular Beavis and Butt-Head, Daria examined the life of Daria Morgendorffer (Tracy Grandstaff) as she navigated the hell of being a teenager in the quaint suburban town of Lawndale. Cynical before her time, Daria tends to opt out of high school activities, much to the chagrin of her mother, Helen (Wendy Hoopes), and to the delight of her social-climbing sister, Quinn (Hoopes). Thankfully, Daria can always rely on her best friend and partner in crime Jane (Hoopes) to keep her sane.

This is the rare occasion when a spin-off exceeds the original series, and Daria is a shining example of that scenario. To be fair, Daria and Beavis and Butt-Head were attempting different things, but the lasting appeal of Daria makes the age of the teen cartoon barely noticeable. Trends will change, and clothes will look different, but the feeling of being a teenager who doesn’t fit into a social group they had no say in is ever-present. Daria spoke for the teens who wouldn’t dance on the beach during MTV Spring Break, who wanted to write a short story instead of attending a pep rally, and that possibly made Daria the coolest of them all.

Daria Release Date March 3, 1997 Cast Tracy Grandstaff , Wendy Hoopes , Julian Rebolledo , John Lynn , Lisa Collins , Marc Thompson , Ashley Paige Albert , Jessica Cydnee Jackson Main Genre Animation Seasons 5 Creator(s) Glenn Eichler , Susie Lewis

NEXT: The 23 Best Cartoons From the '90s