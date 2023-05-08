Last night's MTV Movie and TV Awards was a more subdued affair than normal with the backdrop of the ongoing Writers' Guild of America strike that has crippled Hollywood, whilst the battle for fair pay rages on across Tinseltown.

Typically, an evening of fun and frolics, MTV pivoted to a pre-recorded show after the live show and red carpet at LA's famous Barker Hangar in Santa Monica were scrapped at the last minute, following the news that host Drew Barrymore had withdrawn from her duties in solidarity with those on strike, saying that award shows wouldn't exist without the work of television and film writers.

As a result, those receiving their awards also sent in pre-recorded acceptance speeches, with many of the recipients of the awards using the platform to back up the striking writers, including Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Coolidge. Pascal won the awards for best hero and best duo, for his performance alongside his British co-star Bella Ramsey in HBO's The Last of Us, which also took home the award for best show, and Pascal paid tribute to writers and creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. He said: "Craig and Neil can't be here. We are all standing in solidarity with the WGA that is fighting very hard for fair wages. We thank you, we love you."

Speaking as Coolidge accepted the comedic genius award, the White Lotus star said she stood "side by side" with those on strike, saying they were "fighting for the rights of artists everywhere".

"You know, almost all great comedy starts with great writers. As a proud member of SAG (Screen Actors Guild), I stand here before you tonight, side by side with my sisters and brothers from the WGA (Writers Guild of America), that are fighting right now, fighting for the rights of artists everywhere."

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn, who won the award for best breakthrough performance for his role as Eddie Munson, also took the time to praise the strike - which has halted production on the fifth season of Netflix's flagship show.

"I don't think that people would connect with a character like Eddie or others in the Stranger Things universe without compassionate, intelligent, quality writing. Being a writer is a hard job. It deserves respect. If we respect each other, we can cultivate a kinder, more inclusive, more collaborative environment for everyone... that'd be nice."

Why Are the Writers Striking?

The WGA is arguing that the writers are not seeing their fair of residual payments as a result of streaming platforms. If a TV show is broadcast on regular television and streaming, the latter is paid for in significantly smaller amounts. For streamers, writers are paid a flat fee regardless of success but broadcast television uses a “reward-for-success” model that means if a show is a hit, writers can earn more in residuals.

Friends, ER, Seinfeld, 24, Lost and more would see 24-episode orders per season. Now, it's more common to see a maximum of 13-episode orders, with most major shows around 8-to-10 episodes. The WGA is also campaigning for a higher salary floor and for regulation on the use of artificial intelligence in scriptwriting, asking the AMPTP for a guarantee that it won’t be “used as source material”. Streaming services are also dropping older shows from their back catalogue , meaning writers can no longer earn money from them, and they are ordering shorter seasons - in network television's heyday , the likes ofand more would see 24-episode orders per season. Now, it's more common to see a maximum of 13-episode orders, with most major shows around 8-to-10 episodes. The WGA is also campaigning for a higher salary floor and for regulation on the use of artificial intelligence in scriptwriting, asking the AMPTP for a guarantee that it won’t be “used as source material”.

