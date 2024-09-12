Music’s biggest night is officially in motion! Get hyped for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards - where the beats are fire, the stars are dazzling, and the moments will be straight-up epic and jaw-dropping. With show-stopping performances from artists all over the world, this year’s show is ready to bring all the energy, complete with red-carpet slayage, and wild, unexpected moments that could end up being the talk of social media for hours.

Featuring the biggest hits of today, and making room for legendary performers of our generation, the VMAs are the ultimate mashup of music, glam, and pop culture magic. If we’re lucky enough, maybe audiences could see some drama on their way. Clear your schedule, gather your besties, and turn the 2024 MTV VMAs on.

Without further ado, here’s where you can catch the 2024 MTV VMAs.

Is the '2024 MTV VMAs' Premiering on TV?

Image via Taylor Swift

The 2024 MTV VMAs return live from New York’s UBS Arena on Wednesday, September 11 at 8PM ET/PT. The show will air across MTV’s global platforms, including BET, CMT, VH1, Comedy Central, and Univision, with encores following at 11PM ET/PT.

Comedy Central will also air the encore at 11:30 ET/PT after The Daily Show, while UniMas will follow their late local news with a re-airing at the same time.

Is the '2024 MTV VMAs' Streaming Online?

Image via Chapell Roan

You can stream the VMAs on Paramount+. For a limited time, annual plans start at $29.99/yr. That’s like $2.50/mo for 12 months. Ends 9/23/24. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of the billing cycle.

Watch on Paramount+

Alternatively, if you can’t tune in to the show via cable, audiences have the opportunity to catch it via streaming with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. Starting at $76.99/month, the plan currently includes 95+ channels, with MTV and other local networks (depending on your geographical location).

Hulu + Live TV Subscription Plans

Who Are Nominated for the '2024 MTV VMAs'?

Check out some of the nominations for the 2024 MTV VMAs below:

Video Of The Year

Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – “LUNCH” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Artist Of The Year

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Song Of The Year

Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD 'EM” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records

Best New Artist

Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Chappell Roan – Island

Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records

Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE

Teddy Swims – Warner Records

Tyla – Epic Records

MTV PUSH Performance Of The Year

August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes" – Atlantic Records

September 2023: GloRilla – "Lick or Sum" – CMG / Interscope Records

October 2023: Benson Boone – "In The Stars" – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

November 2023: Coco Jones – "ICU" – Def Jam

December 2023: Victoria Monét – "On My Mama" – Lovett Music / RCA Records

January 2024: Jessie Murph – "Wild Ones" – Columbia Records

February 2024: Teddy Swims – "Lose Control" – Warner Records

March 2024: Chappell Roan – "Red Wine Supernova" – Island

April 2024: Flyana Boss – "yeaaa" – vnclm_ / Atlantic Records

May 2024: Laufey – "Goddess" – Laufey / AWAL

June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – "EASY" – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records

July 2024: The Warning – "Automatic Sun" – Lava / Republic Records

Best Collaboration

Drake ft Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy” – OVO / Republic Records

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”– Mercury / Republic / Big Loud

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Here are some of the nominations based on per artist:

Taylor Swift – 12 Nominations

Video Of The Year – “Fortnight”

Artist Of The Year

Song Of The Year – “Fortnight”

Best Collaboration – “Fortnight”

Best Pop

Song of Summer – “Fortnight”

VMAs Most Iconic Performance – “You Belong With Me”

Best Direction – “Fortnight”

Best Cinematography – “Fortnight”

Best Editing – “Fortnight”

Best Visual Effects – “Fortnight”

Best Art Direction – “Fortnight”

Post Malone – 11 Nominations

Video Of The Year – “Fortnight”

Song Of The Year – “Fortnight”

Best Collaboration – “Fortnight”

Best Collaboration – “I Had Some Help”

Song of Summer – “Fortnight”

Song of Summer – “I Had Some Help”

Best Direction – “Fortnight”

Best Cinematography – “Fortnight”

Best Editing – “Fortnight”

Best Visual Effects – “Fortnight”

Best Art Direction – “Fortnight”

Eminem – 8 Nominations

Video Of The Year – “Houdini”

Artist Of The Year – “Houdini”

Best Hip Hop – “Houdini”

Song of Summer – “Houdini”

VMAs Most Iconic Performance – “Real Slim Shady” & “The Way I Am”

Best Direction – “Houdini”

Best Editing – “Houdini”

Best Visual Effects – “Houdini”

Ariana Grande – 7 Nominations

Video Of The Year – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Artist Of The Year

Song of Summer – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Best Direction – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Best Cinematography – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Best Editing – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Best Visual Effects – “the boy is mine”

Megan Thee Stallion – 7 Nominations

Best Collaboration – “Wanna Be”

Best Hip Hop – “BOA”

Best Trending Video – “Mamushi”

Song of Summer – “Wanna Be”

Best Direction – “BOA”

Best Art Direction – “BOA”

Best Visual Effects – “BOA”

Sabrina Carpenter – 7 Nominations

Artist Of The Year

Song Of The Year – “Espresso”

Best Pop

Song of Summer – “Please Please Please”

Best Direction – “Please Please Please”

Best Editing – “Espresso”

Best Art Direction – “Please Please Please”

SZA –7 Nominations

Video of the Year – “Snooze”

Artist of the Year

Best Collaboration – “Rich Baby Daddy“

Best Hip Hop – “Rich Baby Daddy “

Best R&B – “Snooze”

Song of Summer – “Saturn”

Benson Boone – 4 Nominations

Best New Artist

PUSH: Performance of the Year – “In The Stars”

Best Alternative – “Beautiful Things”

Song of Summer – “Beautiful Things”

Billie Eilish – 4 Nominations

Video Of The Year – “LUNCH”

Video For Good – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture "Barbie")”

Song of Summer – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Song of Summer – “Guess”

Chappell Roan – 4 Nominations

Best New Artist

PUSH: Performance of the Year: “Red Wine Supernova”

Best Trending Video – “HOT TO GO!”

Song Of Summer – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli xcx – 4 Nominations

Best Trending Video – “Apple”

Song of Summer – “Guess”

Best Direction – “Houdini” – “360”

Best Editing – “Von dutch”

MTV VMAs legend Katy Perry is also receiving the coveted VIdeo Vanguard Award and hitting the stage for her first live performance since 2017. With over 115 billion streams, 70 million album sales, and a casual sven Diamond-certified titles, she’s been declared pop royalty ever since her early days of stepping in the music scene. And now, she’s ready to remind everyone why she’s dominated the charts and hearts for over a decade.

Who Is Hosting the '2024 MTV VMAs'?

Megan Thee Stallion is back and ready to own the 2024 VMAs stage, not only as the host but also as a must-see live performance. After a record-breaking year with her new album “MEGAN” and the Hot Girl Summer Tour, she’s got her sights set on adding to her Moon Person collection. The 3x Grammy winner, with 7 nominations this year, including “Best Collaboration” and “Best Hip Hop”, is no stranger to VMA glory. With hits like “MAMUSHI”, featuring Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba, garnering more than 150 million global streams (and counting), and her recent hit “Neva Play” featuring RM of BTS, Megan’s return promises to be nothing short of hot and heated.

Who Are the '2024 MTV VMAs' Performers and Presenters?

Image via Sabrina Carpenter

The 2024 VMAs is set to bring an electrifying lineup of global performers and highly-anticipated collaborations, coming from all corners of the world, including Anitta (ft Fat Joe, DJ Khaled + Tiago PZK), Benson Boone, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Halsey, KAROL G, Lenny Kravitz, LISA, LL COOL J, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter + Shawn Mendes.

But the 2024 MTV VMAs wouldn’t be complete without a show-stopping opening performance. Kicking off the show is none other than global rap icon Eminem. The 15-time Grammy winner will open the show live, delivering the first-ever TV performance from his latest album “The Death of Slim Shady”. With 8 nominations this year, Eminem could solidify his status as the most celebrated male artist in VMA history.

Also presenting the 2024 MTV VMAs are a star-studded lineup of artists, public figures, and basically the hottest names of the industry and on the Internet, including none other than Addison Rae, Alessandra Ambrosio, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Big Sean, Busta Rhymes, Carson Daly, Cyndi Lauper, Damiano David (Måneskin), DANNA, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Flavor Flav, French Montana, Halle Bailey, Jordan Chiles, Lil Nas X, Miranda Lambert, Naomi Scott, Paris Hilton, Suki Waterhouse, Thalía and Tinashe.