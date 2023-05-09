This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Big changes are afoot at Paramount, as the company has announced that not only will it be shutting down MTV News after thirty-six years on the air, but will also be laying off approximately twenty-five percent of its staff. These layoffs will happen across a number of Paramount groups, including Showtime, MTV Entertainment Studios, and Paramount Media Networks, as a result of their integration with Showtime.