Amber Portwood made a name for herself as one of the original girls on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant and later its spin-off Teen Mom, which followed her journey as a teen mother welcoming her daughter, Leah, with her then-boyfriend Gary Shirley. The reality franchise has been on the air since 2009, with Amber appearing in a variety of its spin-offs, including its current iteration, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. But the fact that she’s stayed on the show so long is surprising, considering her criminal history.

Amber has spent time behind bars, and has a long criminal history, including charges related to substance possession and domestic violence. She’s been honest about having a substance problem in the past and has sought treatment before. Amber currently doesn’t have custody of her two kids, and much of her Teen Mom story focuses on her trying to build a relationship with her son and daughter. But it’s not the endearing story MTV likely wants for viewers. Rather, it’s frustrating to see Amber consistently given second chances, when so many co-stars have ruined their careers over smaller offenses. MTV seems to have a soft spot for Amber, as it refuses to remove her from the show no matter what she does. But perhaps 2025 is the year MTV needs to think of letting Amber go from Teen Mom.

Amber Portwood Has a Disturbing Criminal History

MTV has had no problem firing reality stars before, and sometimes not even over a chargeable offense. Teen Mom’s Taylor Selfridge was let go after she was exposed for using a racial slur in the past, which she apologized for. Even before that, the network parted ways with Farrah Abraham after she made adult content, even though they later invited her to come back to the Teen Mom franchise with a more sex-positive approach. MTV made it very clear they have a zero-tolerance policy for violence, or so they say, when they kicked David Eason off the show after her admitted to killing his family’s dog (Jenelle was soon axed, too, for defending her then-husband).

But not only has Amber gotten into controversy after controversy, many of her actions have had legal consequences, yet MTV has taken no steps to remove her from T.V. Teen Mom fans literally witnessed her hit her then-boyfriend Gary on camera during a domestic dispute, which she was later charged and served jail time for, yet Amber was invited to be part of the Teen Mom cast once she was released from prison. History repeated itself when she got into a domestic spat with her second child’s father, James Glennon, though it happened off camera. Andrew claims Amber physically attacked him with a knife in front of their son, an incident that led to Andrew easily winning full-time custody.

But even this incident didn’t prompt MTV to take her off TV; instead, they used it as part of her main storyline. Amber was given the opportunity to explain her side and apologize, a luxury not given to other MTV stars when they’ve messed up. So, what makes Amber so special? MTV looks like a hypocrite for constantly giving her second chances, especially when they’ve had tougher reactions to other reality stars facing less serious accusations, at least arguably.

MTV Has Fired Other Stars for Smaller Offenses

It's true that Amber brings in the views. Not only is she one of the original Teen Mom cast members, but she’s consistently brought drama to the show for the ratings. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has been struggling with declining viewership for years, so MTV risks hurting ratings further by kicking Amber off, as she’s one of the TM stars viewers tune in to see, especially since she’s not as active on socials as her other co-stars.

It should also be noted that Amber doesn’t deny her actions. She’s upfront about what she’s done wrong and hasn’t been afraid to apologize. Amber does have a habit of annoying viewers by insisting she’s a good parent, which is especially questionable now that her daughter wants to be adopted by her step-mom. Amber also often links her actions to her rough childhood and mental health struggles, giving her a bit of a victim complex. Just because she acknowledges her actions, it doesn’t mean she should immediately be forgiven – or given a T.V. platform, as MTV continues to do for her.

MTV should be consistent in how it handles its controversial stars. If criminal charges and violence are enough to get someone kicked off a show, it should apply to everyone. Amber may be one of the OGs on Teen Mom, but instead of figuring out how to work her personal problems in the narrative, perhaps MTV could find a better way to use its time and resources that doesn’t portray them as so hypocritical. Much of Amber’s behavior is not okay, but by continuing to allow her on the show, MTV makes it seem like it is.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter follows the lives of moms from the Teen Mom franchise as they face new challenges in their families, careers, and relationships. As they navigate adulthood, these women reflect on their pasts and strive to build better futures for themselves and their children. Release Date September 6, 2022

