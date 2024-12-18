MTV’s Teen Mom has created a franchise around the lives of young moms, as the name implies. But that’s not to understate the role of the fathers in the cast of the reality series. Of course, there are absentee fathers on the show, as there are with mothers. But several regular Teen Mom stars are dads who’ve stepped up to the plate, though the name of the franchise often downplays their involvement.

The Teen Mom franchise has seen many spin-offs in the nearly two decades it’s been on the air. MTV has also re-branded the franchise, with the current variation Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reflecting a combined cast from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2. Though it was once the best-rated series on TV, the franchise’s remaining shows continue to suffer from declining ratings. It’s clear Teen Mom needs a facelift, and another spin-off could do the trick. But MTV needs to think outside-of-the-box, like taking the focus off the moms for once, and giving the spotlight to the dads. Teen Dad, anyone?

The 'Teen Mom' Dads Offer Plenty of Content to Work With

If MTV wanted a spin-off about the dads, they’d have plenty to work with. The dads come with lots of interesting content for storylines, even if the moms aren’t involved in the new series. Look at Gary Shirley, who share teen daughter, Leah, with his ex Amber Portwood. MTV has been criticized for continuing to give Amber a televised platform given her controversial past, which include charges for domestic abuse. Gary has been Leah’s primary parents since toddlerhood, and the teenager has even expressed a desire to be adopted by her step-mother, Kristina, Gary’s wife. Gary’s family is already featured on The Next Chapter, but they could be given new coverage in a spin-off that takes focus off Amber, something both viewers as well as Leah seem to want to see happen.