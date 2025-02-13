Ryan Edwards is once again a regular cast member on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, but he’s apparently refusing to pay child support to his estranged wife, Mackenzie Standifer, despite their disparity in income. The former couple used to appear on the MTV franchise together, before quitting in 2018, with Mackenzie slamming the network for not portraying Ryan as a recovering addict. Then, in 2021, the entire Edwards family was let got amid after Ryan threatened Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor Kinney. Maci and Ryan share a 16-year-old son, Bentley, and their teenage pregnancy catapulted them to fame on the original Teen Mom. As of last year, Ryan became a series regular again, though he now has a new fiancé and baby on the way. Still, his divorce from Mackenzie wages on as they remain legally married. She’s fighting for primary custody and child support, while Ryan admittedly refuses to pay.

Ryan is facing is a series of accusations from his estranged wife, which line up with his history of arrests and substance abuse. Mackenzie has made it clear she has no interest in returning to Teen Mom and prefers to navigate this difficult time in her life away from the spotlight. That means she’s not benefiting from the MTV paycheck and exposure she once was, and Ryan continues to. But isn’t there something wrong with that equation? MTV continues to support Ryan and give him a platform, despite his controversial history. When you consider their huge income gap and Ryan’s vocal refusal to pay child support, it’s clear that Mackenzie needs and deserves the Teen Mom money more than her ex.

Ryan’s Monthly Income From 'Teen Mom' Is Shocking