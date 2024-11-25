MTV’s Teen Mom franchise has undergone countless transformations over the years. What started as 16 and Pregnant—a ground-breaking, documentary-style reality show chronicling the struggles of pregnant teenagers from humble beginnings in the United States—evolved into multiple spin-offs, including Teen Mom OG (debuting in 2009) and Teen Mom 2 (in 2011). For a hot minute, there was also a Teen Mom 3. Eventually, these shows merged into Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, featuring familiar faces from the franchise. Debuting in 2022, The Next Chapter seemed like MTV’s attempt to salvage the long-running series after years of criticism and declining ratings.

Yet, despite this effort, the franchise has struggled to maintain its relevance. While Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (and its spin-off Teen Mom: Family Reunion) continues to churn out episodes, with no sign of cancellation for 2025, many fans are frustrated that the show has drifted so far from its original premise. Reports indicate ratings are still slipping, and every year, speculation arises about whether MTV will finally cancel the franchise. Despite this, the show keeps getting renewed. But if MTV knows what’s best, it might be time to let the Teen Mom franchise go for good in the new year.

Fans Are Bored with the Storylines

Image via MTV

A significant criticism of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is the repetitiveness and lack of authenticity in its storylines. Fans feel the episodes are overly produced, often recycling topics that have already made headlines months before airing.

Moreover, the show has shifted away from its roots of highlighting the struggles of teen moms. With the original cast members now grown up—and many of their babies now teenagers—the title no longer accurately represents the show’s content.

“The show has run its course,” one fan lamented on Reddit. “I never cared for all these new people they brought on. Once the originals started to leave, I stopped watching.”

Another Reddit user expressed disappointment over the storytelling, writing, “You hardly see the kids, the moms have the same storyline every episode, and each scene seems to be less than 60 seconds. They’re making the rules about what they want filmed or talked about.”

MTV Got Rid of the Most Interesting Cast Members

Image by MTV

One of the franchise’s missteps has been the departure of its most controversial and attention-grabbing cast members. As another Reddit user pointed out, “Garbage brings the views to these kinds of reality shows. I’m honestly a little surprised they got rid of Jenelle. People love to watch a train wreck.”

Infamous stars like Farrah Abraham, Jenelle Evans, and Kailyn Lowry have left the show for various reasons. Some, like Farrah, were fired (she was originally let go after creating adult content), while others, like Kailyn, exited voluntarily due to the overwhelming drama and criticism.

MTV has tried to rekindle interest by bringing back familiar faces. For example, Jenelle rejoined the franchise after splitting from her controversial husband, David Eason, whose disturbing behavior (including killing the family dog) led to their original firing.

However, this move backfired, generating backlash rather than the increased ratings MTV likely hoped for.

Adding to the frustration is the fact that some original cast members, particularly the OGs, are reportedly earning six-figure salaries per season. Given that these stars are unwilling to delve into the raw, personal struggles that once defined the franchise, the cost feels unjustified. MTV might be better off reallocating this budget to rebranding the series or funding fresh, innovative content.

How MTV Could Save the Franchise

Image via MTV

MTV’s reluctance to end the Teen Mom franchise is likely tied to its historic success. At its peak, it was one of reality TV’s most ground-breaking shows. But times have changed, and the show’s current format feels outdated. If MTV insists on keeping the franchise alive, they must make drastic changes to address fan concerns.

One potential solution is a complete overhaul of the cast while retaining the Teen Mom name. A few years ago, MTV revived 16 and Pregnant after nearly a decade off-air. The reboot followed new teen moms, bringing a fresh, authentic perspective to the franchise. Fans appreciated its relatability, as these teens were not yet celebrities like the original cast members.

MTV could select young moms from the reboot and create a new Teen Mom series centered on their lives. This would restore the authenticity and relatability fans have been missing while introducing fresh drama.

Another option is to give some of the franchise’s most popular alumni their own spin-offs. Kailyn Lowry, for example, has expressed interest in having her own show, where she’d have more control over what’s filmed. Her life continues to captivate fans, especially after she secretly gave birth to three more children (including twins) and announced her engagement in recent years—all while staying off television. A show centered on the mother-of-seven could keep fans engaged while reinvigorating the Teen Mom brand.

It’s clear fans are dissatisfied with the current state of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Unless MTV takes fan criticism seriously and implements significant changes, they may be forced to cancel the franchise altogether. With declining ratings, ballooning salaries, and lackluster storylines, 2025 could finally be the year MTV retires the Teen Mom series for good—or reinvents it for a new generation.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Teen Mom: The Next Chapter follows the lives of moms from the Teen Mom franchise as they face new challenges in their families, careers, and relationships. As they navigate adulthood, these women reflect on their pasts and strive to build better futures for themselves and their children. Release Date September 6, 2022 Cast Jenelle Evans , Leah Messer , Cheyenne Floyd , Maci Bookout , Ashley Jones , Jade Cline , Amber Portwood , Briana DeJesus , Catelynn Lowell Main Genre Reality Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Amazon Prime Video Expand

Watch on Paramount+