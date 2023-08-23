The Big Picture MTV's newest reality series follows three best friends in a virtual dating app come to life.

The show allows three single ladies to see potential matches and discuss them with their friends, while also receiving guidance from a dating coach who encourages them to step outside their comfort zones.

The possibility of friendships being tested due to shared interests in the same bachelor adds a new twist to the dating journey, pushing the women to rely on their intuition and trust themselves. The show offers a fresh perspective and new challenges in the pursuit of love.

The dating landscape can be treacherous regardless of geographical location, but Atlanta, GA has an infamous reputation for being one of the most difficult dating terrains to navigate. For a city defined by its young, fly and fabulous residents, having the support of your sister-friends is an unspoken necessity that MTV has figured out with its newest contribution to the reality dating space. Besides arming three single ladies with their best friends advice, The Love Experiment is a virtual dating app come to life. Atlanta-based besties Marcia, 30, Paige 27, and Tamara 30 met up at an undisclosed location with rows and rows of attractive eligible bachelors all vying for at the very least an opportunity to get to know one of the ladies and best case scenario a chance at love.

'The Love Experiment' Offers a Fresh Perspective on Dating

With male suitors lined up like true-to-life Bumble profiles, Marcia, Paige and Tamara can see and discuss their potential matches and read their best qualities, hobbies and quirks all before selecting which man they'd like to take a chance on. In addition to having each other to bounce the experience off of, dating coach Spicy Mari has been assigned to the girls to give them professional input that lands more like a big sister than a dating expert. Like many singles, each of the ladies voiced concern over picking their "usual" type which fits their comfort zone but ultimately leads them back to being single. Spicy Mari's main job is to encourage the ladies to stretch outside their comfort zone if they truly want a different result and the chance to find true love.

Adding excitement to the journey is the possibility of one or more of the friends having similar interest in the same bachelor and the rare chance that chosen bachelor connects with more than one of the ladies. Friendships are notorious for being an invaluable support system but also run the risk of like minds having similar taste in men. 'The Love Experiment' is offering a fresh perspective to the dating journey with the possibility of built-in conflicts that are very different from the foreseeable road blocks audiences can easily predict with other dating shows. Relying on your friends to be the voice of reason when it comes to picking a suitor or even interpreting one's intentions offers numerous advantages and encourages women to be vocal about their intuition and ultimately trust themselves. Only time will tell if 'The Love Experiment' produces a higher rate of romance and successful couples than other dating shows, but producers did a great job with giving MTV's audience a new set of challenges to overcome in the pursuit of love.