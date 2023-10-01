The Big Picture The early 2000s saw the rise of reality TV, with MTV's dating shows like Room Raiders and Next, featuring unlikeable people and uncomfortable situations.

These shows pushed the boundaries of what was acceptable at the time, showcasing raw and unfiltered humor, often relying on caricatures and stereotypes.

The shows, which wouldn't survive in today's society, were filled with cringe-worthy moments, objectification, fat-shaming, and offensive commentary. Thankfully, society is better off without them.

The early 2000s marked a stark rise of reality TV as a genre, and MTV had a jumpstart thanks to their series, The Real World. The shows they created after however were downright bonkers. They had a big emphasis on dating series, leading to shows like Room Raiders, Next, Parental Control, and the ever cringey, Date My Mom. These shows featured some of the most unlikeable people and situations imaginable, who said and did things that would most certainly get them canceled. In fact, none of these shows would survive had they been made today, as people would likely be complaining after every single episode. Now, however, thanks to Paramount+, viewers can watch and laugh at just how bad these shows were.

In the early aughts of reality TV, many networks were still figuring out what reality content looked like. MTV had The Real World, which still holds the title of one of the best reality shows in MTV's history. The Real World brought people from various walks of life to live and work together. With the series' popularity in the early 2000s reaching new heights, MTV decided to hone in on reality dating. These series came about in various ways, but they all had the early millennium teen edge to them. Unfortunately for society, the teen edge of the time was, for the most part, horrible. Humor was at its most raw and unfiltered, and MTV had the tendency to feature caricatures and stereotypes in the people they cast on these shows, many of which were completely unlikeable. They were cheesy, mean, and all-around terrible, which weirdly added to the shows’ popularity at the time.

The Terrible People of ‘Room Raiders’ and ‘Next’

Room Raiders was a dating show that premiered on MTV in 2003. The series lasted for six years and had a concept that certainly would not fly in today's society. The idea behind the show is that one person would have to choose between three different people who they want to take out on a date. The catch: They don't get to meet the person first. Instead, they must go through each person's bedroom while said people watch their personal space being violated in a van via CCTV. The goal was to have them pick a person based on shared interests, but that's not exactly what happened, primarily due to straight dudes being, well, gross. It became a well-known fact that 99% of the guys on the show went straight for the underwear drawer. What added to the creep factor was that these were, for the most part, teenagers. So the rifling through and subsequent showing of personal underwear on national television added a special brand of creepy to the series.

Another series that scraped the bottom of the humanity barrel was Next. The series would feature one dater, who would essentially speed date a bunch of people who were standing by on a bus. When the date began to go in a direction they didn't like, they'd yell "Next!" and the person would be sent away. Next's brand of cruelty was that they'd often cast people who weren't conventionally attractive, leading to a lot of people being called ugly, and of course, fat-shaming. Next aired between 2005 and 2008, and we can say with great confidence that society is better off with the show being off the air.

The dating show cringe-fest does not end with Next & Room Raiders. There were shows that also got the parents involved. One series, Date My Mom, involved a lucky dater who had a choice between three people to go out with. In order to do that, they'd first go on a date with their mothers. It was weird to watch and featured pretty offensive commentary from the person going on the date. The mothers were odd and occasionally creepily sexual. It was a very uncomfortable watch. The series aired from 2004 to 2006. Another series, Parental Control, parents who hate their child's current romantic interest set them up with three blind dates of their choosing. After the dates the child must decide if they want to continue seeing the person they are with, or choose one of the blind dates chosen by their parents. The concept is cruel to watch; after all, who would want to get dumped in such a public way?

One thing all of these shows have in common is terrible reviews. A cursory search on iMDb will show that none of these shows made it past 5 on the 1-10 rating scale. It would be safe to say that shows like these are the reason reality TV has such a bad reputation still today. While these series have been off the air for decades, curious people have the option to stream some of them on Paramant+. If you want to see humanity at a very low point, we recommend checking it out.