What was going to be the biggest flop of 2024, Mufasa: The Lion King is on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing musicals of all time! This unexpected milestone for Disney's newest, live-action animated film is truly a shock considering the hefty amount of mixed criticism it initially received. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the movie acts as a sequel and prequel to The Lion King (2019), which expands a major plot point from the 1994 classic.

Mufasa takes us back to the origin of Simba’s father, giving insight into how the mighty lion became king of Pride Rock. The photorealistic animated musical may lack the impact of the original movie, but it does one brilliant thing that is worth seeing on the big screen. The story reveals the reason behind the animals bowing to Mufasa and his newborn child in the iconic opening scene, as the "Circle of Life" swells to its powerful crescendo.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' Addresses the "Circle of Life" Scene

Image via Disney

When Disney’s The Lion King premiered in 1994, it captivated audiences with its eye-popping visuals, emotionally captivating characters, and timeless music. However, one moment in the “Circle of Life” opening scene has amassed several theories over the years, according to ScreenRant. As Rafiki iconically holds baby Simba up high on Pride Rock for all to see, the animals from across the kingdom gather to bow before King Mufasa and his family. Some believed it was purely symbolic, a respectful gesture to the long line of royalty that ruled over the lands. While the scene is unforgettably moving, the 1994 film and the 2019 remake never explicitly addressed the question, leaving the scene open to interpretation.

Mufasa: The Lion King reveals that Simba's father was not born into royalty. Instead, he began life as an orphan alongside his adoptive brother Taka (who later becomes the treacherous Scar). Together, the brothers survive in the harsh wilderness of Africa as they journey to Milele while being hunted by a pride of white lions. Towards the third act, Mufasa, Taka, Sarabi, and Rafiki arrive at the promised land, only to be met by the Outsiders. Mufasa proves himself through acts of bravery and selflessness when he fights back against Kiros, risking his life to protect the animals.

After defeating Kiros for good, Mufasa's act of courage earns him the trust and admiration of everyone he saved in Milele. The animals are the ones who willingly choose to honor Mufasa by declaring him their king, to which he humbly ascends the newly formed Pride Rock with a trembling roar. In the real world, animals instinctively avoid apex predators like lions, which makes the explanation behind why the animals bowed to Mufasa in the original movie all the more eye-opening.

The Animals Acknowledge the Continuation of Mufasa's Legacy