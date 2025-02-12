After a multi-million dollar run in theaters, Mufasa: The Lion King is finally completing the cycle of life and coming to our homes via Digital and the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases. The Disney movie will come with a slate of bonus features that will make the adventure even more enjoyable, and Collider can exclusively unveil one of the deleted scenes that are part of the movie's new content. Mufasa arrives on Digital on February 18, and the physical editions hit shelves on April 1.

When it comes to movies with a huge number of digital effects, the deleted scenes can be revealing in the sense that you can realize at what moment during the production the team decided that a particular scene had to go. In the exclusive of this article, you can see that the moment made it pretty far, with Taka (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Obasi (Lennie James) almost fully animated and inserted into the scenario where Taka's dream takes place. The dream is short and straight to the point: Obasi quite simply tells his son to fulfill his destiny, leaving no margin for interpretation.

Aside from the deleted scene in this article, the Mufasa Digital, 4K UHD Blu-ray and DVD editions will present three other deleted scenes, as well as a music video showing a backstage performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and the cast for the song "I Always Wanted a Brother." If you want to sing throughout the entire movie, the full-length sing-along version will be available. Additionally, you will be able to go through the entire journey of making Mufasa with director Barry Jenkins and the cast, in a documentary that breaks down the story from its initial development to the use of technology and the creation of songs by Miranda with the director.

'Mufasa' Was One of the Highest-Grossing Movies of 2024

Mufasa had a pretty decent run in theaters — while it couldn't catch up to its predecessor, the Disney adaptation managed to rake in over $670 million globally at the box office, which takes the combined total for both Lion King live-action versions to a whopping $2.4 billion. The movie was among the top 10 highest-grossing titles of 2024, outperforming titles like Kung Fu Panda 4 and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Mufasa: The Lion King also helped Disney have a great year at the movies, with other House of Mouse titles like Inside Out 2 and Moana 2 also bringing in huge numbers at the box office and proving that kids' adventures are frequently welcomed with open arms by moviegoers.

The voice cast of Mufasa: The Lion King also features Tiffany Boone (Hunters) as Sarabi, Kagiso Lediga (The Umbrella Men) as Young Rafiki, Preston Nyman (A Small Light) as Zazu, Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round) as Kiros, Thandiwe Newton (Westworld) as Eshe, Anika Noni Rose (Let the Right One In) as Afia, Keith David (Abbott Elementary) as Masego, John Kani (Black Panther) as Rafiki, Seth Rogen (Invincible) as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner (Bros) as Timon, Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith) as Simba, Braelyn Rankins (Doom Patrol) as Young Mufasa, Theo Somolu (Mighty Express) as Young Taka, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Dreamgirls) as Nala and Blue Ivy Carter making her debut as Kiara.

Mufasa: The Lion King arrives on Digital next Tuesday, February 18. The movie hits shelves on Steelbook 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 1. You can check out our exclusive deleted scene above.