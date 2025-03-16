As Disney prepares to release the controversial live-action remake of Snow White next week, it’s ushering Mufasa: The Lion King out of theaters after a largely successful run. While it can’t exactly be described as a live-action film itself, Mufasa serves as both a sequel and a prequel to 2019’s The Lion King, which was a photorealistic remake of the original animated classic from 1994. Like that film, Mufasa opened to mixed reviews, but it proved that the brand remains as popular as ever, as it delivered a remarkable performance at the box office following a rather soft debut back in December.

With over $250 million domestically and $461 million from overseas markets, Mufasa’s cumulative global haul now stands at $714 million. The movie was produced on a reported budget of $200 million, which makes it a relatively successful hit for the Mouse House. Disney passed the $5 billion mark in total global box office revenue last year, and Mufasa played a large role in this achievement, even if it wasn’t able to hit the coveted $1 billion mark. That being said, three Disney films — Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Moana 2 — were all able to pass the $1 billion mark worldwide.

Mufasa was directed by the Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins, who remains best known for having helmed the Best Picture-winning drama Moonlight, and the acclaimed period film If Beale Street Could Talk. He also spearheaded the ambitious Prime Video series The Underground Railroad, and said in a pre-release interview with Vulture that he’d like to return to his roots after his experience on Mufasa. He’s reportedly directing a science-fiction movie titled The New Order for Universal next; the film is set to star Glen Powell.

'Mufasa' Is Set to Debut on Disney+