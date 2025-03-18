After completing 13 full weekends in theaters, Mufasa: The Lion King has officially overtaken one of the biggest movies of 2024 at the box office. At the time of writing, The Lion King prequel/sequel has grossed $252 million domestically and $463 million from international markets to give it a worldwide cumulative haul of $716 million. This is enough to push it past Dune: Part Two at the global box office, which finished its theatrical run at $714 million. Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi sequel found more success at the domestic box office, accruing $252 million in total earnings, but it fell short of Mufasa internationally, with only $432 million in foreign markets. Mufasa: The Lion King now stands as the sixth-highest-grossing movie of 2024, roughly $80 million behind Wicked, which finished its theatrical run at $795 million.

It didn’t always look like Mufasa: The Lion King was going to become one of the most successful movies of 2024 at the box office, especially after it fell short of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 by more than $20 million during both films’ opening weekend. Mufasa then showed its grit during its second weekend in theaters by earning more than it did during its premiere, grossing $36 million, which was a 4% increase from the $35 million it earned on opening weekend, but it still fell behind Sonic 3. It wasn’t until its third weekend in theaters that Mufasa finally took the crown from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 with a $23 million box office performance, and it did not fall below $10 million until its sixth weekend in theaters.

When Is ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Coming to Disney+?