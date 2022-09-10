Disney's on a roll with their live-action adaptations, and not even the prequels will escape the treatment! At the 2022 D23 Expo, during the event's Disney and Pixar panel, attendees were the first to hear the breaking news about the upcoming The Lion King prequel. Disney revealed the movie's official title to be Mufasa: The Lion King and gave us a window for its release date. Long live the king!

Collider first reported on the prequel in 2021, when Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. were announced as the leading roles of Mufasa and Taka, respectively. Now, during the Disney and Pixar panel, Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins, whose taking over the Lion King helm from Jon Favreau, announced that the movie will premiere in theaters in 2024. While not too much is known about the plot, we do know that it will focus on the two brothers, and Mufasa's rise to his reign. Expo attendees were shown a brief teaser that tells Mufasa and Taka's - who later becomes known as Scar - story through the eyes of the loveable, classic characters Timon, Pumbaa and Rafiki. Whether this means the return of Billy Eichner, Seth Rogan and John Kani to reprise their roles has yet to be confirmed. During Simba's time as king, he wants to pass on his father's legacy to his own cub by exploring Mufasa's past.

In an interview with Variety, Jenkins discussed what it means to be a king, and what it takes:

"I grew up with this characters, they mean so much to me. I think the work that Jeff Nathanson, the writer, did and going back into really helping children and anyone who ever loved this property understand what it takes. Kings aren't just born, they aren't just made. They have to become who they are through a series of events that a lot of people can relate to. So, in that standpoint, it fits very well with everything else I've done. So I feel no pressure, I just want to do a good job."

Image via Walt Disney

RELATED: 'The Little Mermaid' Trailer Introduces Halle Bailey's Disney Princess

The script for Mufasa: The Lion King is written by writer and producer Jeff Nathanson, who penned the 2019 screenplay for Disney's previous computer-generated adaptation of The Lion King. Jenkins is best known for his work in the director's chair with films like Oscar-winning Moonlight and his Amazon Prime Video original series The Underground Railroad. Mufasa is produced by Mark Ceryak (The Underground Railroad), Adele Romanski (Moonlight) and Peter M. Tobyansen (Avatar: The Way of Water).

Mufasa: The Lion King will premiere sometime in 2024. Stayed tuned to Collider for more news coming in from D23. You can see the Disney Studios' official announcement and watch the trailer for 2019's The Lion King featuring Donald Glover and Beyoncé below: