Long live the king! Disney has released the official trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King. This new trailer for the prequel of Disney’s 2019 “live action remake” of the animated classic The Lion King dropped during D23. Jon Favreau, who directed the 2019 Lion King, passes the baton to Moonlight director Barry Jenkins to continue The Lion King story by looking at the beginnings of Mufasa, who will be played by Aaron Pierre.

The official trailer expands on the teaser trailer that was released in April. In it, Rafiki (John Kani) in present day recounts the story of Mufasa to Mufasa’s granddaughter, Kiara, played by Blue Ivy Carter. She is joined by Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) as Kiara learns how her grandfather became the king of Pride Rock. In addition to new landscapes beyond the boundaries of the African Pride Lands, the new footage also includes new looks at Simba (Donald Glover) and Nala (Beyoncé Knowles Carter) in present day. The movie is set to release this Christmas.

What Else Can We Expect From ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’?

Similarly to The Godfather Part II, Mufasa: The Lion King will take place in both the past and the present. Kelvin Harrison Jr. will be stepping into the Pride Lands as Taka aka Scar, Mufasa’s younger brother. In addition to Mufasa’s ascension into nobility, audiences will also see Taka’s villain origin story and how these two brothers became enemies. In addition to Harrison Jr., Thandiwe Newton, Mads Mikkelsen, and Keith David are among the many new actors lending their voices to photorealistic CG animals. Tiffany Boone will be taking over from Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Mufasa’s queen and Simba’s mother. This means audiences will more than likely see how Mufasa and Sarabi met and fell in love.

Like its predecessor, Mufasa: The Lion King will incorporate music into its movie. It has also been revealed that Lin-Manuel Miranda has written original music for the movie. Miranda has collaborated with Disney in the past with The Little Mermaid, Moana, Encanto, and Mary Poppins Returns among others.

Mufasa: The Lion King will release in theaters December 20th. Stay tuned with Collider for future Lion King updates.