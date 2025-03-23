Disney fans are still raving about Mufasa: The Lion King. Released in November 2024, the prequel film takes viewers on the journey of Mufasa’s coming-of-age story, and how his relationship with Scar became estranged — Kelvin Harrison Jr. shines as the film’s villain. The film was a dream come true for Harrison Jr., who’d been a longtime fan. With all the buzz surrounding the film continuing, he spoke with Collider about whether he’d be reprising his role in another Lion King project at Disney. He said:

"Oh, it's such a huge honor. I've talked about it a lot, but the original Lion King came out in '94. That was the year I was born, so it felt like my birth project in a lot of ways. I've been a big fan of that movie. It's one of my favorite Disney movies. Scar is definitely one of my favorite Disney villains. So that was really fun to play with and to work with Barry [Jenkins] on the movie was a dream because I've always wanted to work with him as well. It was a blessing so I was grateful I got to go on that journey and I don't know about prequels, sequels, or anything else, we'll see. Disney keeps their stuff on lock."

The Barry Jenkins-directed film has earned over $700 million thus far, becoming the sixth-highest-grossing film of the year. It’s still playing in select theaters. Harrison Jr. showed off his versatile skills in the musical drama through voiceover and song. The film was star-studded, with Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) as the title character. Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog), Tiffany Boone (The Chi), Donald Glover (Atlanta), Beyonce Knowles-Carter (Dreamgirls), and Seth Rogen (Kung Fu Panda) among others. Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, makes her film debut alongside her iconic mother.

Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s Most Recent World Takes Him Into a Different Universe

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Harrison Jr. is staying busy until he receives potential next steps from Disney. His latest role is in a fantasy musical, O’DESSA, starring opposite Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) in the Hulu film. He told Collider that aside from the music and the apocalyptic elements in the film, he was most impressed by the messages of love and hope, and overcoming anything when love is on the line. It’s a pivot from the work he’s done, something he welcomed. But he says the theme is what’s needed in today’s chaotic world.

You can watch O'dessa on Hulu now and stay tuned at Collider for more from our conversation with Harrison Jr.