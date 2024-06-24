The Big Picture The Lion King's 30th anniversary is celebrated with a new video highlighting its enduring impact.

Fans can look forward to a new live-action prequel film, Mufasa: The Lion King, slated to debut in theaters this winter.

The classic animated film will be re-released in theaters this summer on July 12, giving a new generation the chance to experience the epic story on the big screen.

It’s been 30 years to this day since Disney’s animated epic The Lion King made its sweeping debut in theaters, becoming the highest-grossing traditionally animated film of all time, and remaining an enduring classic for generations of fans. To celebrate the anniversary of the beloved animated classic, the official Disney X account has revealed a brand-new video embracing the enduring multi-generational legacy of the film.

The video showcases the breathtaking animation from the 1994 classic, with its colorful landscapes and iconic characters that led to the film becoming a global phenomenon. However, in addition to footage from the original film, the video also explores its impact as a multimedia franchise. Alongside Frozen, The Lion King remains one of Disney’s most popular franchises, with several direct-to-video sequels and television spin-offs alongside a large presence at the theme parks. With that, the video effectively highlights the widespread impact of the film by highlighting its Broadway adaptation, 16-bit video game, and 2019 live-action remake.

However, the celebration doesn’t end there, as the video concludes with footage from the highly anticipated live-action prequel titled Mufasa: The Lion King. Utilizing the same photorealistic CGI as its 2019 counterpart, the film will center on the origins of the titular King of Pride Rock. The film is slated to debut in theaters this winter, and with the original film celebrating its 30th anniversary, there’s no better time to embrace a new story for the beloved Disney franchise.

‘The Lion King’ Returns to Theaters This Summer in Celebration of its 30th Anniversary

Following its theatrical release during the summer of 1994, The Lion King has seen its fair share of theatrical re-issues over the decades — the most notable ones being its limited 2002 remastered IMAX re-release, alongside a 3D conversion in 2011, which pushed the film to a global $968.4 million total. Now a new generation of fans can experience the sweeping animated epic on the big screen as the film is set to return to theaters once again this summer. The movie will be re-released on July 12 alongside new releases, such as Fly Me to the Moon and Longlegs, serving as perfect counter-programming for families this summer. Until then, fans can continue to celebrate the lasting impact of the ‘90s classic with Disney's latest video, which can be seen below.

The Lion King returns to theaters on July 12. Check out the brand-new celebration video for the film.

The Lion King (1994) Lion prince Simba and his father are targeted by his bitter uncle, who wants to ascend the throne himself. Release Date June 24, 1994 Director Rob Minkoff , Roger Allers Cast James Earl Jones Matthew Broderick , Jeremy Irons Runtime 88 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Irene Mecchi , Jonathan Roberts , Linda Woolverton Expand

