Mufasa: The Lion King may have been in theaters for almost two months, but that hasn't stopped it still earning impressive amounts each weekend in preparation for its debut on digital streaming platforms. Most recently, Barry Jenkins' latest installment in the franchise earned over $4 million domestically, outperforming strong competition and managing to keep up ticket sales despite the opening of Captain America: Brave New World. Because of this sustained success, Mufasa has roared onto another impressive box office list, officially now a member of the 100 highest-grossing sequels of all time.

Currently, Mufasa holds the number 99 spot on the list, having overtaken both Men in Black 3 and Ice Age: The Melt Down, with the latter losing its place on the prestigious list. Next in Mufasa's sights is Star Wars Ep. II: Attack of the Clones, with just over $1 million separating the pair. Considering Mufasa's current box office run, this is a gap that will certainly be bridged come the start of next weekend, with another box office weekend likely helping the latest Lion King entry solidify its place in said list.

Mufasa: The Lion King is yet another film that seems to have split opinions, with a 57% critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes juxtaposed by a strong 89% audience rating. Nevertheless, a positive audience score hasn't translated into the same theatrical hype the first movie received, with the latest 2024 installment's $686 million paling in comparison to the 1994 original's $988 million, and even more when compared to the 2019 remake's eye-watering $1.6 billion.

What Are the Highest-Earning Sequels of All Time?