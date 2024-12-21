After recently becoming the first studio of the year to generate more than $2 billion at the domestic box office, Disney is looking at a rude awakening this weekend, with its holiday offering Mufasa: The Lion King under-performing in its debut. The film was already projected to earn a fraction of its predecessor’s opening weekend haul, but the estimates are declining in real-time. The movie is currently expected to fall significantly short of Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3, a movie that has opened to superior critical and audience response.

Mufasa earned an A- CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which is great on the face of it, but also par for the course for a PG-rated film. By comparison, the original The Lion King earned an A+ CinemaScore three decades ago, and the live-action remake earned an A grade. Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie made a staggering $191 million in its opening weekend domestically, and nearly $450 million worldwide. It concluded its global run with over $1.6 billion. By comparison, Mufasa is looking at a domestic debut of around $35 million, and a global debut of around $180 million.

It’s not as concerning, of course, but there’s more than a slight whiff of Joker: Folie à Deux here. That sequel opened to $37 million domestically, but tanked terribly in the subsequent days. Mufasa will likely benefit from the holiday period, which has historically delivered impressive multiples. For instance, last year’s Wonka grossed over $600 million worldwide after making $40 million in its opening weekend domestically.

'Mufasa' Has Earned Mixed Reviews

Reviews for Mufasa have been mixed, which makes it a first for director Barry Jenkins. Best known for having directed the Oscar-winning drama Moonlight, Jenkins didn’t seem to be pleased with his experience on Mufasa, according to an interview with Vulture. The movie currently holds a 57% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which is a massive step-down from the original’s 93% score, but in the same range as the remake’s 51% score. In his review, Collider’s Aidan Kelley wrote that the movie “struggles to justify its existence in the creative sense.”

A prequel to the 2019 film, Mufasa features Aaron Pierre as the titular character, with Kelvin Harrison Jr. voicing the villainous Taka. The cast also includes Beyoncé Carter Knowles and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, alongside returning actors Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Kani, and others. You can watch Mufasa in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Mufasa: The Lion King Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored. Director Barry Jenkins Cast Seth Rogen , Billy Eichner , Kelvin Harrison Jr. , Aaron Pierre , John Kani Release Date December 20, 2024 Writers Jeff Nathanson

