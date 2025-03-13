Mufasa: The Lion King has been in theaters since before Christmas last year, but the film has still proven to be a goliath at the box office by outlasting all of its biggest competitors. At the time of writing, Mufasa has grossed over $712 million at the worldwide box office, with $250 million coming from domestic markets and $461 million from overseas. Despite having completed 12 full weekends in theaters, Mufasa is a box office force that earned even more this week on Tuesday than it did last week, improving by 18%, while other movies in the top 10 experienced severe drops. Mufasa: The Lion King has clawed its way to being one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2024 and also one of the highest-grossing musicals ever.

This feat is made even more impressive by the fact that it was announced just yesterday that the film would premiere on Disney+ in less than two weeks on March 26. It didn’t always look like Mufasa: The Lion King was going to be the major box office hit that it has become, especially after opening in the #2 spot well behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3. However, things quickly began to look up for The Lion King prequel/sequel when it earned more during its second weekend in theaters than it did during its debut. During its third weekend in theaters, Mufasa: The Lion King finally took the #1 spot at the box office, and it also claimed the top spot during its fifth weekend in theaters after holding off One of Them Days and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.

Another Live-Action Disney Remake Is Coming to Theaters Soon