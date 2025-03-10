After opening with only $35 million at the box office and falling well behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3, things were looking grim for Mufasa: The Lion King, but the prequel/sequel film has managed to turn things around and found legs well beyond what anyone could have expected. Mufasa earned $1.7 million this weekend despite it being its 12th full weekend in theaters, and this small bump helped the film reach $250 million at the domestic box office. Mufasa: The Lion King, which stars Aaron Pierre and Seth Rogen, has also grossed $458 million at the international box office for a worldwide total of $708 million. The film was produced on a $200 million budget, and it has still become a major profit for Disney despite needing over $400 million to break even.

Mufasa accomplished something at the box office that few other films have, which is earning more during its second weekend in theaters than it did during its debut. Mufasa opened with $35.4 million, $25 million behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at $60 million, and the film then received a 4% bump in its second weekend, earning $36.8 million, but it still fell to second place behind Sonic 3, which grossed $37 million during its follow-up weekend. Mufasa: The Lion King finally took the top spot at the box office during its third full weekend in theaters, finishing ahead of Sonic 3 by $2 million and also besting Nosferatu and Wicked. Mufasa then dropped to #2 after falling to Den of Thieves 2: Pantera before taking its #1 spot back during weekend #5, out-earning One of Them Days.

Is ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ on Streaming?