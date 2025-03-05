Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King is still one of the highest-performing movies at the box office, despite having debuted over 10 weeks ago in December. Although the film is slowly starting to lose ticket sales and theater numbers as its box office run comes to a close, that hasn't stopped the Barry Jenkins-helmed prequel/sequel from continuing to hit new milestones and break more records, with the film only recently passing the $700 million mark globally.

In total, Mufasa: The Lion King has made $706 million globally, split between a $248 million domestic haul and $458 million from overseas markets. This places it as one of the ten highest-grossing domestic releases of 2024, the seventh highest-grossing movie musical in US box office history, and one of the hundred highest-earning sequels in domestic history. On top of all that, a recent win for Mufasa came in the kids' fiction category, with the film officially becoming the 30th highest-grossing kids' fiction movie of all time worldwide, overtaking 2006's Ice Age: Meltdown to take the position.

As Mufasa's box office run begins to come to an end — with its most recent daily domestic taking its worst yet at just $143,000 — it's unlikely the film will climb any higher in the list, with the $9 million splitting it and Kung Fu Panda 2 likely a bridge too far, even for the King of the Jungle. However, despite all this financial success, Mufasa has struggled to live up to the heady heights of its predecessor, with the Jon Favreau-helmed 2019 remake earning an eye-watering $1.6 billion globally against a reported production budget of over $250 million. Mufasa has also struggled to impress critics, earning just 57% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

