Following the billion-dollar success of the first live-action Lion King reimagining, the 2024 prequel had many on the edge of their seats, with the promise of diving into the origin of one of the story's most beloved characters certainly enticing. Alas, the result has been mixed, with a positive 88% audience rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes juxtaposed by a poor 55% critical score. Still, the film has proven popular at the box office, reaching over $320 million worldwide despite just two weekends in theaters.

Because of this, Barry Jenkins' movie has officially reached another milestone, having now entered the top 20 movies at the 2024 domestic box office. Currently sitting in 19th place on $113 million, Mufasa: The Lion King has officially overtaken other big franchise names in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Alien: Romulus to break the top 20.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' Failed To Impress Critics

The original version of The Lion King has gone down as one of the box office and critical greats in the animation department, with the film still to this day a must-watch for any new generation. From iconic songs to a tearjerking story, each note the original plays feels pitch-perfect. However, the same cannot be said for the 2019 live-action remake, nor this recent prequel, although it's fair to say that the bar was already set incredibly high. That being said, forgettable musical numbers and a cliché plot have struck the wrong chord with critics, with some deeming Mufasa: The Lion King a disappointment given the brilliant talents involved. One such critic less than pleased with the final product was Collider's Aidan Kelley, who said in his review:

"Mufasa: The Lion King really did have the amazing opportunity to expand on two iconic characters. Barry Jenkins makes an admirable effort to genuinely improve on a movie that simply had no reason to exist. Still, while Mufasa might have decent visuals and catchy enough songs, its story is where it and the numerous remakes that preceded it struggle. It's another prime example that good effects, good acting, and good music aren't enough when the narrative foundation isn't strong enough. However, even through all its faults, Mufasa: The Lion King does feel like a slight shift in the right direction for Disney remakes. The film at least tries to expand upon the source material, which is what the other upcoming remakes really need to do. It's not enough to have some recognizable characters and some familiar imagery, as it's the stories behind these films that made them classics to begin with. Fans of the franchise and younger generations will find a lot to like about Mufasa: The Lion King, but it's hard to imagine it will have a legacy comparable to the original animated classic that started it all."

Mufasa: The Lion King has officially entered the top 20 movies at the 2024 domestic box office. You can catch this live-action prequel in theaters now.

Buy Tickets