Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably familiar with the 1995 Disney animated masterpiece, The Lion King, which featured a young lion cub named Simba who embarks on a life-changing journey after the death of his father, Mufasa. Led to believe he was the cause of his father’s death by his conniving Uncle Scar, Simba is wracked with guilt and flees from his homeland to start a new life, forgoing his role as the rightful heir to the Pride Lands. He then meets Timon and Pumbaa, a meerkat and warthog duo, who teach him to leave his worries behind. When he realizes that Scar orchestrated Mufasa’s death, he returns to reclaim his place as the rightful king.

The animated film was remade into a live-action movie in 2019, which turned out to be one of the most expensive films ever made, as well as the most expensive Disney remake. The latest film, which comes to theaters on December 20, 2024, will be a prequel within a sequel to the live-action version. After the events of The Lion King, the wise Rafiki tells Simba and Nala’s daughter, Kiara, about Mufasa’s life, starting as a lost lion cub, with Timon and Pumbaa there to sprinkle in comedic commentary, much like they did for the 2004 animated movie, The Lion King 1 ½. With so many colorful and complex characters to learn about, this article will be a handy guide to tell you who’s who and why they are important in the upcoming film, Mufasa: The Lion King.

Aaron Pierre

Mufasa

Close

As the titular character, the story of Mufasa starts when he is a cub who has been orphaned and lost, much like Simba in the original movie. Instead of meeting a whimsical yet supportive oddball team of a meerkat and a warthog, he finds another lion cub around the same age, named Taka. The two cubs form a close brotherly bond, despite Taka’s parents disapproving of the friendship. This version of Mufasa will be voiced by Aaron Pierre. Pierre has a multitude of different dramatic roles in his portfolio, such as Terry Richmond in Rebel Ridge, Malcolm X in Genius, and Francis in Brother. He also appeared in the television miniseries The Underground Railroad as Caesar and M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, as rapper/pop star, Mid-Sized Sedan.

The younger version of Mufasa is voiced by Braelyn Rankins, who is known for his performances in Take Note, 8-Bit Christmas, and Doom Patrol.

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Taka/Scar

Close

Villain origin stories have been quite popular lately, and Mufasa: The Lion King might just fall into that category. Taka (much like Simba from the original films) was heir to the throne and was destined to become king one day. The young prince cub encounters a young Mufasa one day and befriends him, despite initial misgivings from his family. Taka, who eventually comes to be known as “Scar,” ignores them and continues his new friendship, not knowing that he and Mufasa will eventually become mortal enemies. Taka is voiced by Kelvin Harrison Jr., who is known best for his performances in Luce as Luce Edgar, Chevalier as Joseph, and in the A24 suspense thriller, It Comes At Night, as Travis. Recently, he also starred in the series Genius as Martin Luther King Jr., along with Mufasa co-star Aaron Pierre. Young Taka is voiced by Theo Somolu (Maggio: The Divine Ponytail).

John Kani

Rafiki