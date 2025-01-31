Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Mufasa: The Lion King.Mufasa: The Lion King fails as an expansion of the beloved Disney franchise. The Lion King remake is not a great adaptation of the classic 1994 original film, but at least it was working from superior source material. For the most part, Mufasa unfolds as an incredibly flawed, unnecessary addition to the franchise, creating backstories for the franchise characters that contradict the classic original film. The film also detracts from Simba's journey in The Lion King. Here's where Mufasa: The Lion King goes wrong.

Mufasa Is the First King of His Line and Not Noble Born

Mufasa: The Lion King introduces the premise that Mufasa (Aaron Pierre), the father of Simba in the classic story, was not of noble birth. Mufasa, a common-born lion, is adopted into a royal line and becomes the adopted brother of young Taka (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), the lion cub destined to become Scar. It's a horrendously contrived setup, forced into the narrative to make Mufasa's journey more significant. The film's ending also reveals Mufasa as the founding ruler of the Pride Lands and Pride Rock. Additionally, Mufasa is portrayed as gifted with unique skills and abilities that make him well-suited to be the chosen king of the animal kingdom.

But the narrative elements designed to prop up Mufasa detract from Simba's story. Simba now comes off as inferior to his father, the original king of the Pride Lands. The 1994 film implies that Simba and Mufasa came from a multi-generational line of royal lions, and nowhere implies that Mufasa was common-born or the first king of Pride Rock. It's a story about Simba's journey to fulfill his destiny and honor his family's legacy; yet, according to Mufasa: The Lion King, there is not much of a legacy to begin with. In the 1994 and 2019 films, Mufasa speaks to Simba about how "The Great Kings of the Past look down on us from those stars," a legend told to Mufasa by his own father. In Mufasa: The Lion King, Mufasa's father, Masego (Keith David), never shares this legend with Mufasa. Also, nobody can consider the kings great, as the only kings, King Obasi (Lennie James), and the self-proclaimed King of the Outsiders, Kiros (Mads Mikkelsen), are not good lions. Rather, they are depicted as cruel, vain, and unkind. Therefore, Mufasa and Simba lack a great legacy of kings as their role models and inspiration.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' Ruins theRelationship Between Mufasa and Scar