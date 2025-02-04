Disney has announced when audiences will be able to watch Mufasa: The Lion King at home. The blockbuster that took the holiday season by storm will be available for purchase on digital platforms on February 18. The movie will then be launched on Blu-ray on April 1. Mufasa: The Lion King has earned $653 million at the global box office at this point. After allowing audiences to enjoy the prequel on the big screen for more than a month, the company is ready to transition the musical into a home entertainment release. Mufasa: The Lion King was the latest addition to the collection of live-action stories based on successful Walt Disney Animation Studios titles.

Mufasa: The Lion King follows a narrative that takes place years before Simba's (Donald Glover). A younger version of the titular character voiced by Aaron Pierre is first introduced as a cub who is separated from his family. Mufasa eventually crosses paths with Taka (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), the lion who is meant to be king in the future. The prequel then explains how the two lions develop the fragile bond expected in other Lion King stories. The Pride Lands had never seen such an intense friendship evolve into a bitter rivalry for the throne.

Mufasa: The Lion King was directed by Barry Jenkins. The acclaimed filmmaker caught the attention of the entire industry with the release of Moonlight. If Beale Street Could Talk was the other story Jenkins directed before joining the massively popular world of The Lion King. Lin-Manuel Miranda was hired to write new songs for Mufasa's journey. The composer previously worked with the studio during the development of Moana and the release of the recorded performance of Hamilton. Miranda's commitment to Mufasa: The Lion King could be one of the reasons why the artists didn't work on the music for Moana 2.

Disney's Upcoming Live-Action Tales

Close

Mufasa: The Lion King proved once again that Disney has turned live-action adaptations of their animated classics into a gold mine. The studio is looking to release Snow White later this year, with Rachel Zegler portraying the titular princess in an adaptation directed by Marc Webb. After that, audiences will witness the release of Lilo & Stitch in the summer. The adaptation directed by Dean Fleischer Camp will present a realistic version of the adorable alien audiences have come to love over the course of the past two decades.

Mufasa: The Lion King will be available for purchase on digital platforms on February 18. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.