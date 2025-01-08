Mufasa: The Lion King got off to a slow start at the box office after finishing $25 million behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but the film has since recovered and produced strong numbers in the days since that have steadily climbed both 2024 and all-time charts. After a solid Monday, January 6 that saw Mufasa: The Lion King gross just under $2 million, the film has now successfully crossed the $170 million threshold at the domestic box office alone. This pairs well with $307 million from international markets, giving Mufasa: The Lion King a worldwide total of $477 million, which moves it past Venom: The Last Dance to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year at the global box office.

Mufasa: The Lion King finds itself slightly lower on the list of the highest-grossing domestic box office movies of 2024; its new $170 million total is enough to grab the #14 spot on the list, recently beating The Wild Robot but still falling short of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which it is poised to pass in the next day or two. Mufasa falls around the same spot on the list of the highest-earning international movies of 2024, where it currently resides at #13 at the time of writing, just ahead of Gladiator 2 but still nearly $30 million behind the aforementioned third Venom film in Tom Hardy’s trilogy. Mufasa is also just outside the top 15 highest-grossing musicals ever at the domestic box office, with its $170 million falling only a few hundred thousand short of Chicago (2002) in the #15 spot.

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Is Finding Success Despite Its Rotten Tomatoes Score

If the 55% critic's score on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes and the $35 million opening on a $200 million budget was any indicator, it looked like Mufasa: The Lion King might be heading towards being one of the biggest box office disasters of the year. However, due to good word-of-mouth reviews from general audiences, which were much kinder to the film on Rotten Tomatoes, giving it an 89% score, it has found new legs and stretched out its success into becoming a major box office hit.

Mufasa: The Lion King is still playing in theaters everywhere.

Mufasa: The Lion King
Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored.
Director Barry Jenkins
Cast Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Blue Ivy Carter, John Kani, Mads Mikkelsen
Runtime 118 Minutes
Writers Jeff Nathanson, Linda Woolverton, Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts
Distributor(s) Disney

