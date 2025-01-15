While Mufasa: The Lion King may have started out slow at the box office after opening to $35 million and falling well behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Disney’s prequel/sequel film has found its legs and crossed yet another box office milestone. After earning just under $1 million at the box office on Monday, January 13, Mufasa: The Lion King has grossed $190 million at the domestic box office, one of only 13 movies that were released in 2024 to do so. Mufasa has also added a whopping $352 million from international markets, giving it a worldwide total of $543 million and making it one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year globally. The film stars Aaron Pierre and Seth Rogen and was directed by Barry Jenkins.

Mufasa: The Lion King has found success in other areas besides being one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2024. It is also among the top 11 highest-grossing musicals of all time at the domestic box office, with its $190 million total falling less than $10 million behind Happy Feet after recently passing Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937). Mufasa is even set to become one of the top 75 highest-grossing Disney movies ever, currently in the #77 spot at the time of writing behind Cars 2 and Toy Story after scooting past Wreck-It Ralph. Mufasa: The Lion King was produced for a reported budget of around $200 million, and while earlier in its theatrical run that seemed like an insurmountable number, it has since more than doubled it and become a solid profit for Disney.

What Other Movies Are Coming to Theaters Soon?

Coming to theaters this weekend is Wolf Man, the R-rated horror thriller starring Christopher Abbott, which will be followed shortly after on January 24 by Flight Risk, the nonrated action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg that was directed by Mel Gibson. Companion, another R-rated thriller starring Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher, will follow suit after Flight Risk on January 31. After a December full of stacked box office giants like Mufasa and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, with Wicked and Moana 2 still carrying over residual performances, things are set to slow down in January as the Academy Awards inch closer by the day.

