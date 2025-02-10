After Mufasa: The Lion King opened with only $35 million at the box office and fell well behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3, it was tough to predict that the film would have gone on to become this big of a hit. Mufasa currently sits at a domestic total of $235 million and an international total of $435 million for a worldwide cumulative haul of $671 million, making it one of the seven biggest movies of 2024 globally. Despite it being its eighth weekend in theaters, Mufasa added another $3.9 million to its domestic total, which was enough to beat Jack Quaid’s Companion, only in its second full weekend in theaters, which earned only $3 million. Mufasa fell behind only Dog Man ($13.7 million), Heart Eyes ($8.5 million), and Love Hurts ($5.8 million) this weekend.

Mufasa: The Lion King has found extraordinary legs at the box office since premiering a few days before Christmas. The film finished both of its first two weekends in the second-place spot behind only Sonic 3, but Mufasa earned more during its second weekend in theaters ($36.8 million) than it did during its debut ($35.4 million), an almost unheard of accomplishment. Mufasa: The Lion King also closed out its fourth and fifth weekend in theaters in the #2 and #1 spots, losing only to Den of Thieves 2: Pantera over the weekend of January 10, a movie which has since fallen off hard at the box office. The Lion King prequel/sequel has still yet to give up a spot in the top five, finishing at #2, #3, and #4 the last three weekends.

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Is Coming to Digital Soon

After playing exclusively in theaters for more than two months, Mufasa is finally coming to VOD soon. Disney announced last week that Mufasa will hit digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+ on February 18. The film will likely be available to purchase digitally for at least a month before it moves to Disney+ where it will begin streamingon Disney+ along with other 2024 Disney hits like Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. The top performing movies on digital last week were Moana 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Wicked.

