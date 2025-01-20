Mufasa: The Lion King may have opened with a disappointed debut of only $35 million during its first weekend in theaters, but the Lion King prequel/sequel has been anything but quiet in the weeks following its premiere. After earning $11.5 million to take the second spot during its fifth full weekend in theaters, Mufasa has now grossed $205 million domestically and $382 million in foreign markets for a worldwide cumulative total of $588 million. This $205 million in the U.S. is enough to make Mufasa one of the 10 highest-grossing movies at the domestic box office in 2024, passing Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which finished its theatrical run with $196 million. Mufasa is still more than $10 million short of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at $216 million.

Mufasa: The Lion King finished this weekend at the box office in the #2 spot, falling behind only One of Them Days, the critically acclaimed comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA. Mufasa finished ahead of the debuting Wolf Man, the remake of both the 1941 film and the 2020 film that opened with $10.5 million domestically. Rounding out the rest of the top five at the box office this weekend was the aforementioned Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which added another $8.6 million to its domestic total this weekend, and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the action thriller sequel starring Gerard Butler that dropped to $6.6 million during its second weekend in theaters. Moana 2 also earned another $6 million this weekend to become one of the only three movies released last year to pass $1 billion globally.

Is ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ on Streaming?

Disney has not yet announced when Mufasa: The Lion King will begin streaming at the time of writing, and the film has also not made its digital debut yet. Now that Mufasa has been in theaters for well over a month, it likely won’t be long before Disney sets a date for the movie to go up for rent or purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+. It will also go through a stage strictly on VOD for around a month or more before it joins other 2024 hits like Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+.

Mufasa: The Lion King is still playing in theaters everywhere.

