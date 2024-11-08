Audiences are about to return to the Pride Lands thanks to Mufasa: The Lion King. New footage from the prequel has been released thanks to Good Morning America. The titular monarch who was voiced by James Earl Jones in the first movie has always appeared to be a calm and collected figure. But that wasn't always the case. Mufasa: The Lion King will depict the youth of the character, taking viewers through a dangerous journey that turned a helpless cub into a powerful king.

The new footage from Mufasa: The Lion King comes from the trailer that is about to be launched by Disney. The new marketing material for the movie will be centered around Zazu (Preston Nyman), the loyal butler who has been at the service of the royal family for many years. The prequel will take the characters away from the arid setting seen in the first movie, with some sequences taking place in locations filled with snow and water.

Mufasa: The Lion King is set to be a prequel to the first movie. But that doesn't mean that the characters from the 2019 blockbuster won't appear in the movie. Simba (Donald Glover) and Nala (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter) saved the Pride Lands some time ago. The reason why this movie will be centered around Simba's father is because the couple's daughter, Kiara (Blue Ivy Carter), wants to learn more about her family. The main premise of the story will be told through flashbacks, as the future leader of the Pride Lands learns more about one of her predecessors.

Who Directed 'Mufasa: The Lion King'?

After Jon Favreau directed the last installment of the franchise, Disney knew that they had to recruit another filmmaker for the prequel. Favreau is currently busy figuring out the future of Star Wars alongside Dave Filoni. Disney hired Barry Jenkins to direct the story about Mufasa's (Aaron Pierre) youth. The filmmaker is known around the world for his work on Moonlight, the passionate drama that won the Academy Award for Best Picture during a controversial moment a few years ago. Time will tell if Mufasa: The Lion King will become yet another box office hit for the studio.

You can check out the new footage from Mufasa: The Lion King below, before the movie premieres in theaters on December 20: