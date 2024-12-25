After a rather underwhelming debut both domestically and worldwide last weekend, Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King is aiming to cover some lost ground during the historically lucrative Christmas week. The movie experienced a bump in revenue on Tuesday, and is set to witness another increase on Christmas Day. This should be enough to push its cumulative global haul past a new milestone. Mufasa opened to $122 million worldwide in the first three days of release — a major decrease from the $180 million target that it was projected to hit heading into its opening weekend.

With $42 million domestically and another $104 million from overseas markets — Mufasa made $22 million internationally on Monday — the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at $147 million. The film’s domestic collections alone should be enough to send it past the $150 million milestone globally today. Mufasa is expected to generate around $50 million over the five-day Christmas weekend, after debuting with $35 million in its first frame. By any yardstick, it was a disappointing result for Disney, which saw 2019’s The Lion King open to $191 million in its first weekend.

That movie ultimately grossed $1.6 billion worldwide; even the original animated film has generated nearly $1 billion globally thanks to numerous re-releases over the years. But audiences don’t always turn out for prequels, as was evidenced earlier this year with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Mufasa serves as both a prequel and sequel to Jon Favreau’s 2019 hit, with the Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins taking over the reins this time around. It didn’t help that Jenkins essentially expressed dissatisfaction with the creative process on the film in a pre-release interview with Vulture. The movie stars Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Mufasa and Taka, respectively.

'Mufasa' Has a Massive Budget to Recover