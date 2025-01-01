After opening with only $35 million at the domestic box office and falling $25 million short of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Mufasa: The Lion King appeared to be venturing into dangerous territory at the start of its box office run. However, the film has since turned things around over the Christmas holiday on its way to amassing $120 million domestically and $214 million from international markets, bringing its worldwide cumulative haul to $335 million. This total leaves Mufasa: The Lion King just outside the top 20 highest-grossing movies of the year at the global box office, less than $2 million away from passing Article 20, the Chinese film that didn’t premiere in the U.S. but earned $337 million from foreign markets alone to claim the #20 spot.

While Mufasa: The Lion King wasn’t able to take the top spot from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 during its second weekend in theaters, it still earned 4% more by increasing its total weekend gross from $35.4 million to $36.8 million, which left it less than $1 million away from Sonic 3’s second weekend total. Although the musical that everyone has been talking about lately is Wicked, Mufasa: The Lion King also fits into the musical category and has worked its way to becoming one of the top 25 highest-grossing musicals ever at the domestic box office, currently at #23 ahead of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! But still behind Into the Woods. Mufasa is also one of the top 20 highest-grossing movies of the year domestically, sitting at #19 at the time of writing after passing Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Is ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Streaming Yet?

Mufasa: The Lion King is not yet on streaming nor is it available to purchase at home on digital platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV+, or Fandango at Home. The film has only been in theaters for just over two weeks, and it will likely stay exclusively in theaters for at least a few more weeks until Disney decides to make the film available to purchase at home. Once Mufasa: The Lion King is ready to join the streaming world, it will be added to Disney+ and roam with other 2024 Disney hits like Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2.

Mufasa: The Lion King is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Your changes have been saved 5 10 Mufasa: The Lion King Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored. Director Barry Jenkins Cast Seth Rogen , Billy Eichner Aaron Pierre , Kelvin Harrison Jr. , Tiffany Boone , Kagiso Lediga , Preston Nyman , Blue Ivy Carter , John Kani , Mads Mikkelsen Runtime 118 Minutes Writers Jeff Nathanson , Linda Woolverton , Irene Mecchi , Jonathan Roberts

FIND TICKETS