Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King had a concerning debut in December, but the movie appears to be making its way back at the box office as it completed nearly a month in theaters. Mufasa opened alongside Sonic the Hedgehog 3 a few weeks ago, delivering almost exactly the same numbers at the domestic box office as the notorious bomb Joker: Folie à Deux. But in the subsequent weeks, the movie has shown incredible legs, as it nears important milestones both domestically and worldwide.

With $169 million in stateside theaters and around $307 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at an impressive $476 million. Mufasa serves as both a prequel and a sequel to director Jon Favreau’s 2019 remake of The Lion King, which grossed over $1.6 billion globally. The original hand-drawn animated classic, on the other hand, has generated nearly $1 billion worldwide, thanks to numerous re-releases over the years.

Directed by the Oscar-winning Barry Jenkins, Mufasa is still trailing its predecessors by a considerable margin. Jenkins, who remains best-known for having directed the Best Picture-winning drama Moonlight, has gone on the record in an interview with Vulture to voice his dissatisfaction with the process of making a movie of Mufasa’s size. Produced on a reported budget of over $200 million, it’s by far the biggest project of the filmmaker’s career, and one that he didn’t have full creative control over.

'Mufasa' Has Been Embraced By Audiences

Like the 2019 The Lion King, which used photo-realistic animation techniques to bring the Pride Lands to life, Mufasa has earned mixed reviews. It currently sits at a “rotten” 55% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, although its audience score stands at a far more positive 89%. This explains its impressive staying power at the box office, despite considerable competition. The film features the voices of Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as the titular character and the villainous Taka, respectively.

Mufasa: The Lion King is playing in theaters now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

