Having played in theaters worldwide for less than three weeks, Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King is closing in on its biggest global box office milestone yet. The big-budget movie, which serves as both a prequel and sequel to Jon Favreau's 2019 remake of The Lion King, had a slow start at the box office, but seems to be stabilizing as the days go by. In fact, it ended up topping the weekend charts for the first time in its third frame, after coming in second behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3 twice in a row. The movie has significantly out-grossed Sonic 3, which debuted on the same day with a much greater haul domestically.

Mufasa has now made $172 million domestically and another $307 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $480 million. The movie will likely pass the $500 million mark worldwide this weekend. While this is a remarkable comeback and achievement, Mufasa will not even come close to matching its predecessor's $1.6 billion global haul. But considering the film's lukewarm debut, it's worth celebrating the fact that it didn't turn out to be another Joker: Folie à Deux. Produced on a similar budget of over $200 million, Mufasa probably has enough gas left in the tank to pass a few more milestones.

The movie is directed by the Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins, who remains best-known for having made the Best Picture winner Moonlight; Jenkins has also directed the acclaimed drama If Beale Street Could Talk and the ambitious Prime Video series The Underground Railroad. He didn't seem too pleased with his experience on the visual effects-heavy Mufasa, and said in an interview with Vulture that he would like to go back to his roots next.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' Earned Mixed Reviews

Mufasa is Jenkins' lowest-rated project according to the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, where it holds a 55% score. But it's by far the most successful movie that Jenkins has made. Thanks to their performance, the two photo-realistic The Lion King movies have generated over $2 billion worldwide. The movie features Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the lead roles, alongside returning stars Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Beyoncé, and John Kani.

