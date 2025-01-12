After passing the $500 million mark globally on Friday, Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King continued its reign despite tough competition. The big-budget film had a slow start at the box office, but clawed its way back in subsequent weeks. Mufasa is still trailing its predecessor by a huge margin, but has successfully saved itself from falling off a cliff after that concerning debut. The movie made under $40 million domestically in its first three days of release, essentially matching the performance of Joker: Folie à Deux. That sequel tanked almost immediately afterward, but Mufasa pulled off a comeback, securing the top spot on the domestic charts on its third attempt.

The film has now made nearly $190 million domestically and another $353 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $539 million. By comparison, director Jon Favreau's photo-realistic remake of The Lion King made more in its domestic debut than what Mufasa has until now. It eventually ended its global run with over $1.6 billion. Directed by the Oscar-winning Barry Jenkins, who remains best known for his humanist dramas such as Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, Mufasa has earned mixed reviews. It appears to have settled at a "rotten" 55% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, compared to the 2019 The Lion King's 51% score.

In a pre-release interview with Vulture, Jenkins was rather frank about the frustrations that he experienced during the film's production, and indicated that he would like to return to his roots next. Mufasa serves as both a prequel and a sequel to The Lion King remake, and follows the dissolution of the titular character and his "brother" Taka's bond. Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. voice the main characters, with returning actors Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Kani and Beyoncé rounding out the ensemble.

Produced on a reported budget of over $200 million, Mufasa has played a crucial role in pushing Disney's combined gross for the year 2024 beyond the $5 billion mark. The studio released three films last year that passed the $1 billion mark worldwide: Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Moana 2. Combined, these four films have generated over $3.5 billion. Mufasa also played a key role in re-energizing the market in the lucrative Christmas frame, along with fellow family films Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Moana 2.

Mufasa: The Lion King will likely be released on PVOD platforms in a few weeks; you can watch it in theaters until then, and stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates.

