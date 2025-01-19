Despite having completed a full month in theaters worldwide, Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King appears to have some life left. The big-budget film topped the domestic box office charts for the second time in its run this weekend, while approaching a massive global milestone. It's still nowhere near as successful as its predecessor, but it isn't the disaster that its lukewarm opening last month might have suggested either. Mufasa will probably be categorized as a hit, despite its huge production budget, but it isn't the smashing success that Disney became used to in 2024.

With over $200 million domestically and more than $380 million from overseas markets, Mufasa's cumulative global haul now stands at $588 million. It's all but guaranteed to pass the $600 million mark worldwide in the next few days, and perhaps even the $650 million milestone by the end of its run. But that'll still be around $1 billion less than what it's predecessor, The Lion King, concluded its global run with in 2019. Directed by Jon Favreau, that movie was also more expensive, coming with a reported production budget of $260 million. It earned mixed reviews, but the original animated classic's enduring appeal seemed to be enough to attract audiences.

Mufasa serves as both a prequel and a sequel to The Lion King. Directed by the Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins, the movie also received mixed reviews. It appears to have settled at a "rotten" 57% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with its audience score on the platform sitting at a far more encouraging 89%. This explains the excellent holds that the movie has been registering; it's no small feat to top the charts in weekend five. In a pre-release interview with Vulture, Jenkins expressed his frustrations about working in such a closely monitored studio environment, after learning the ropes in the small-budget sphere.

'Mufasa' Has Been Given an Unusually Long Theatrical Window