After completing over a month of release in theaters worldwide, Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King appears to have pulled off a remarkable comeback at the box office. The movie debuted to middling results in December, raising questions about whether the audience even wanted it in the first place. But since then, Mufasa hasn't merely topped the charts on a couple of occasions, it has also delivered a lifetime haul that commands respect. This weekend, the film took the second spot domestically, as it climbed towards a new global milestone ahead of its debut on digital streaming platforms.

With an estimated $221 million domestically and another $405 million from overseas markets, the film's cumulative global haul now stands at a spectacular $626 million. That's a tremendous achievement for a movie that basically made the same amount of money as Joker: Folie à Deux in its domestic debut. Joker 2 concluded its run with under $60 million domestically and barely scraped past the $200 million mark worldwide. Like Mufasa, it earned mixed reviews, and cost a reported $200 million to produce. But the one key differentiating factor between the two sequels is the audience response. While Joker 2 was abandoned by fans of the original, Mufasa sits proudly on an 89% audience rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

The film's critics' score is more mixed, at 58%. It's the lowest-rated movie of director Barry Jenkins' acclaimed career. Jenkins broke out with the Best Picture-winning drama Moonlight around a decade ago, and, in an interview with Vulture, was frank about the difficulties he faced while putting together his first big-budget studio project. Despite Mufasa's perceived success, however, it's still trailing its predecessor by about $1 billion. Directed by Jon Favreau, the 2019 remake of The Lion King defied mixed reviews to earn over $1.6 billion worldwide. The film built upon the photo-realistic animation techniques that Favreau first experimented with on his The Jungle Book remake.

