Disney's decision to give Mufasa: The Lion King an uninterrupted run in theaters has paid off. The big-budget tent pole still hasn't been released on digital streaming platforms, which is highly unusual, especially at a time when rival studios are pushing some of their major theatrical titles to streaming within a couple of weeks. But Mufasa has made the most of this luxury, having bounced back from a mediocre debut to deliver major numbers through the holidays. Despite having played in theaters for over 40 days now, the film has retained a spot inside the top three at the domestic box office.

With around $230 million domestically and another $423 million from overseas markets, Mufasa has passed a massive new global box office milestone. The film's cumulative global haul now stands at $653 million. Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, Mufasa serves as both a prequel and a sequel to Disney's photo-realistic remake of The Lion King, which debuted in 2019. Directed by Jon Favreau, the remake grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide, despite having earned mixed reviews. Reception for Mufasa hasn't been glowing either, but the audiences haven't abandoned it.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, the movie holds a 58% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But its audience score stands at a far more positive 89%. This enthusiasm became apparent in the weeks following Mufasa's disappointing debut in December, when it clashed with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Despite having earned only about half of what Sonic 3 did in its first weekend of release domestically, Mufasa is now pacing ahead of that film. In fact, the movie has almost grossed an additional $200 million after its lackluster $35 million debut.

'Mufasa' Will Soon Debut on PVOD