Disney gave Mufasa: The Lion King an uncommonly long theatrical window, which the movie desperately needed after a lukewarm debut in December. Counting on its appeal among family audiences, the Mouse House didn't jump the gun and release it on streaming during the holidays. The studio's patience appears to have paid off, with Mufasa now ranking among the 10 highest-grossing films of 2024. In its eighth weekend of release, the big-budget tent pole managed to pass another milestone at the global box office, as it aims for the $700 million mark.

Whether it is able to hit this target is debatable, considering that its digital debut is around the corner. But there is no world in which Mufasa can be described as a flop, even though it made around the same amount as Joker: Folie à Deux in its domestic debut. The film's stateside gross now stands at around $235 million, while its overseas haul has passed the $435 million mark. Mufasa's cumulative global haul stands at $671 million, after nearly two months in release. This weekend, the film also overtook Sonic the Hedgehog 3 domestically, despite having debuted on the same day with approximately $25 million less.

Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, the movie has earned over three times as much but still trails its predecessor by a whopping $1 billion. Such was the magnitude of The Lion King remake's success. Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King grossed over $1.6 billion globally in 2019, despite mixed reviews. Mufasa serves as both a sequel and a prequel to that film and is directed by Barry Jenkins. It marked a creative departure for the filmmaker, who remains best known for his Oscar-winning films Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk.

'Mufasa' Braved Tremendous Competition During Its Run