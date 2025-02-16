After a concerning debut in December, Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King staged an impressive comeback in theaters, delivering strong results despite intense competition during its run. It is now set to debut on digital streaming platforms with a huge haul under its belt. Mufasa serves as both a sequel and prequel to the photo-realistically animated remake of The Lion King, which was released in 2019 to mixed reviews but huge box office success. Despite its strong performance, however, Mufasa will ultimately conclude its run with less than half of its predecessor's $1.6 billion global haul.

The movie has made $241 million so far domestically, with another $445 million from overseas markets. This takes Mufasa's global box office haul past the $685 million mark. Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, Mufasa made around $120 million in its worldwide debut last year. But it has since remained the first choice for family audiences, despite competition from similarly targeted films such as Wicked, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Moana 2. Impressively, the movie recently overtook Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at the domestic box office, despite opening with $25 million less.

Mufasa is directed by the Oscar-winning Barry Jenkins, who remains best known for his acclaimed films Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, as well as the Prime Video series The Underground Railroad. Mufasa is his worst-reviewed project, according to the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It appears to have settled at a "rotten" 57% rating, although its audience score on the platform stands at an impressive 89%. In his review, Collider's Aidan Kelley described the film as "only partially successful," and wrote that it "struggles to justify its existence in the creative sense."

'Mufasa' Helped Turn Disney's Fortunes Around in 2024