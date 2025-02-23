It has been over two months since Mufasa: The Lion King clashed with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in a highly-anticipated box office face-off. And despite having delivered an underwhelming debut, the movie has slowly but steadily emerged as the winner in this race. Mufasa was recently released on digital streaming platforms, which significantly affected its theater count. That being said, it received a longer theatrical window than most films these days and was able to make the most of it. Not only did it pick itself back up after that slow start, but Mufasa has established itself among the 10 highest-grossing films of 2024.

With nearly $250 million domestically and another $453 million from overseas markets, Mufasa has generated a cumulative global haul of $698 million. This puts it within touching distance of the $700 million mark, which it will most likely pass this week. Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, Mufasa is a hit, but it still trails its predecessor by around $1 billion. This just goes to show what a massive hit The Lion King remake was. Directed by Jon Favreau, the film made over $1.6 billion globally in 2019, despite mixed reviews. The critical response to Mufasa was equally unenthusiastic; the film appears to have settled at a "rotten" 57% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Mufasa serves as both a prequel and a sequel to The Lion King. The movie is directed by Barry Jenkins, who remains best known for having made the Oscar-winning dramas Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk. On Mufasa, he reunited with his The Underground Railroad star Aaron Pierre, who plays the titular character, alongside Kelvin Harrison Jr, who voices the villainous Taka. The film also features Beyoncé, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and Blue Ivy Carter.

'Mufasa' Fielded Strong Competition During Its Run