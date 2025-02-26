Having recently debuted on digital streaming platforms following an uncommonly long theatrical window, Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King is looking to conclude its run with flying colors. The big-budget tent-pole was released during the lucrative Christmas period, in the same week as Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Over the course of its run, Mufasa has been able to overtake Sonic 3 both domestically and worldwide, despite a rather slow start. Now, as it enters its 11th week of release, the film has passed what will likely be its final major milestone at the global box office.

With around $245 million domestically and another $255 million from overseas markets, Mufasa has grossed a combined total of $700 million worldwide. The movie was produced on a reported budget of $200 million, and remains the seventh-biggest hit of 2024. It trails Dune: Part Two by just $15 million, which is a difference that it can possibly make up in the next few weeks. Mufasa is projected to conclude its run with between $710 million and $720 million worldwide. It remains the fourth-biggest Disney release of 2024, behind Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Moana 2 — each of these films grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

It wouldn't have been bullish to bet on Mufasa passing the $1 billion mark as well. The movie serves as both a prequel and a sequel to The Lion King remake from 2019, which made over $1.6 billion globally. Directed by Jon Favreau, the remake utilized state-of-the-art photo-realistic animation techniques to update the classic cartoon for a new generation. Mufasa is directed by the Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins, who remains best known for his humanist dramas Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk.

'Mufasa' Earned Mixed Reviews