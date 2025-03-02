Despite having debuted in December, Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King is still retaining spots in the top 10 of the box office charts. The movie opened alongside Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in a much-hyped face-off, but has long since overtaken it both domestically and worldwide. In fact, Mufasa is now available to watch at home on digital streaming platforms, but that didn't seem to stop audiences from making trips to theaters, perhaps to experience it one last time this weekend. Mufasa recently passed the $700 million mark at the global box office, and is looking to conclude its run in the next week or two.

The movie will probably pass the $250 million mark domestically before it taps out for good; its current domestic haul stands at $248 million. Internationally, the film has accumulated nearly $455 million so far, for a cumulative global haul of $702 million. Mufasa had a slow start, but it built up pace across the holidays despite facing direct competition, not just from Sonic 3, but also from Moana 2, Wicked, and more recently, Paddington in Peru and Dog Man. It goes to show just how evergreen the franchise is. But despite its relative success, the movie fell drastically short of its predecessor.

Released in 2019, The Lion King remake made $1.6 billion globally against a reported production budget of over $250 million and mixed reviews. The critical response to Mufasa wasn't all that better. It appears to have settled at a "rotten" 58% on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider's Aidan Kelley writing in his review that the movie "struggles to justify its existence in the creative sense." Mufasa serves as both a prequel and a sequel to The Lion King, which was helmed by Jon Favreau.

'Mufasa' Trails a Trio of Disney's 2024 Hits